10 Royal Jubilee costumes for dogs for a pawfect celebration

Royal dog outfits for the four-legged King or Queen of your household. There are royal-themed crowns for dogs, bandanas, tutus and more up for grabs for four-legged friends
If you’re planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Royal Jubilee and you have four-legged friends at home then stop what you’re doing and read this now.
If you want your celebration to be truly paw-some, you need to get a royal jubilee costume for your dog. There really is nothing cuter, I mean look at these little guys!
If you’re planning a party – or even if you just want some cute photos to upload to social media, you need to get involved.
There are cute crowns for dogs, red, white and blue tutus or just simple bandanas and bow ties if you want something subtle to just mark the special day.
We’ve rounded up the cutest royal jubilee costumes for dogs of all sizes and you can buy them all online, so keep scrolling…
Royal British dog Jubilee cape and crown, £29.95, Etsy
Platinum Jubilee dog bow tie, £5.25, Etsy
Union Jack bandana, from £12, Etsy
Britain heart puppy dog dress, x small to x large available, £15.99, Amazon
Dog tuxedo, small to xxl available, £12.49, Amazon
Dog king outfit, small to x large available, £12.89, Amazon
Jubilee pet tutu, £8, Etsy
Platinum Jubilee corgi bandana, £6.19, Etsy
Dog crown, £6.19, Etsy
Union Jack dog harness, £9.69, Amazon
