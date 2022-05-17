10 Royal Jubilee costumes for dogs for a pawfect celebration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Royal Jubilee and you have four-legged friends at home then stop what you’re doing and read this now.

If you want your celebration to be truly paw-some, you need to get a royal jubilee costume for your dog. There really is nothing cuter, I mean look at these little guys!

If you’re planning a party – or even if you just want some cute photos to upload to social media, you need to get involved.

There are cute crowns for dogs, red, white and blue tutus or just simple bandanas and bow ties if you want something subtle to just mark the special day.

We’ve rounded up the cutest royal jubilee costumes for dogs of all sizes and you can buy them all online, so keep scrolling…

Royal British dog Jubilee cape and crown, £29.95, Etsy

Platinum Jubilee dog bow tie, £5.25, Etsy

Union Jack bandana, from £12, Etsy

Britain heart puppy dog dress, x small to x large available, £15.99, Amazon

Dog tuxedo, small to xxl available, £12.49, Amazon

Dog king outfit, small to x large available, £12.89, Amazon

Jubilee pet tutu, £8, Etsy

Platinum Jubilee corgi bandana, £6.19, Etsy

Dog crown, £6.19, Etsy

Union Jack dog harness, £9.69, Amazon

