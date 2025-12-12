Everything you need for a luxuriously cosy Christmas Eve

To round off HELLO!'s 12 days of Christmas, we're sharing indulgent comforts, warm textures and thoughtful touches that make the night before feel wonderfully festive

Welcome to day twelve of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. As the countdown draws to a close, our beauty editor Cassie Steer is sharing all of the little things that make her Christmas Eve feel extra special.

Cassie's final ritual is all about sinking into serene, fireside comfort - a moment to slow everything down. Slip into beautifully brushed cotton pyjamas, light a soothing candle, and let nostalgic scents melt away the rush of the season. A soft merino throw, a warm hottie and a hint of incense will transform your evening into the perfect prelude to Christmas morning. It’s these thoughtfully chosen details that turn an ordinary night in into something magical.

5 must-haves for a Cosy Christmas Eve 

M&S Pure Cotton Pyjama Set

Cosy

SHOP NOW

"It wouldn’t be Christmas without pyjamas, and this year, I’ve upgraded the entire family to matching M&S pyjamas perfect for curling up with a festive film, or let’s be honest, wearing all day."

Homework Fire Candle

Cosy Christmas Eve

SHOP NOW

"I might not have a log fire in my inner city flat, but Homework’s Fire Candle is the next best thing - warm, woody, and wonderfully nostalgic it’s all the comfort with none of the stoking."

Earl Of East Japanese Incense Sticks

Cosy Christmas Eve

SHOP NOW

"Hand-rolled in Japan, Earl of East’s charcoal incense sticks have a Shinrin-Yoku scent that's inspired by forest bathing. It’s grounding, calming, and oh-so relaxing."

Schleep Merino Knit Fleece Throw

Cosy Christmas Eve

SHOP NOW

"I’m fully embracing my granny era, so this cosy blanket is an absolute essential for a festive night in. Comfort that’s as chic as it is toasty."

M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Hottie

Cosy Christmas Eve

SHOP NOW

"This fluffy M&S faux fur hottie can be quickly heated in the microwave for an easy way to feel cosy and warm in an instant. Its shape is so easy to snuggle."

