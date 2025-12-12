Everything you need for a luxuriously cosy Christmas Eve

Welcome to day twelve of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. As the countdown draws to a close, our beauty editor Cassie Steer is sharing all of the little things that make her Christmas Eve feel extra special.

Cassie's final ritual is all about sinking into serene, fireside comfort - a moment to slow everything down. Slip into beautifully brushed cotton pyjamas, light a soothing candle, and let nostalgic scents melt away the rush of the season. A soft merino throw, a warm hottie and a hint of incense will transform your evening into the perfect prelude to Christmas morning. It’s these thoughtfully chosen details that turn an ordinary night in into something magical.

5 must-haves for a Cosy Christmas Eve

M&S Pure Cotton Pyjama Set SHOP NOW "It wouldn’t be Christmas without pyjamas, and this year, I’ve upgraded the entire family to matching M&S pyjamas perfect for curling up with a festive film, or let’s be honest, wearing all day." Homework Fire Candle SHOP NOW "I might not have a log fire in my inner city flat, but Homework’s Fire Candle is the next best thing - warm, woody, and wonderfully nostalgic it’s all the comfort with none of the stoking."