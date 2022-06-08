Funny gifts for dad this Father’s Day: Presents to make your dad smile

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Father’s Day is fast approaching, as it falls on 19 June this year.

While some may have their father’s day gift sorted well in advance of the annual celebration, others may not. And if all else fails, a funny gift for your dad will always go down a treat.

Some shoppers may opt for serious or sentimental gestures, blow the budget, or organise a family get together.

However, others may prefer to give their parent, or father figure, a lighthearted father’s day present - and there are plenty to choose from.

While some may like a card with a witty joke inside, others may share a crude humour with their dad, which may be emblazoned on a sock.

Other shoppers may find a cooking gift for the not-so-savvy chef in the family hilarious to gift their dad, we have found a whole host to crack a smile on their faces.

Engraved Money Clip

The ultimate funny gift from a daughter. This may well be the best gift you have ever given, and your parent has ever received.

We have all turned to our parent for an extra £5 here and there, which is why this gift will make them chuckle.

Engraved Silver-Plated Money Clip, £9.99, Getting Personal

'Outnumbered By Girls' Men's Tshirt

Just in case it wasn’t clear enough, this slogan T-shirt will bring home the fact.

We love it, and no doubt so will he.

'Outnumbered By Girls' Men's Tshirt, £20, NotOnTheHighStreet

Builder's London Brick Tea Mug

We all go to our dad when it comes to fixing things around the home, or our cars.

Whether he is a builder, or not, this mug shaped to resemble a brick, is just the ticket to guarantee a giggle this Father’s Day.

Builder's London Brick Tea Mug, £9.99, Not On The High Street

Chocolate Electrician Gift Set Handmade Tools

In a similar vein to the Brick Mug, a box of chocolates created to look like tools are bound to fool your dad this Father’s Day.

If your parent isn’t quite the DIY pro, then these edible tools may make him chuckle even more.

Chocolate Electrician Gift Set Handmade Tools, £25, Not On The High Street

Funny Candle

We all know who is to blame, so drop that subtle hint with this hilarious - yet slightly crude - jokey present.

We just hope your dad gets the hint.

Light Me When Dad Farts Candle, £9.99, Etsy

Comedy Pass for Two Adults

Really want to give your dad the gift of laughter? There is no better way than a comedy show, where various acts will take to the stage to crack the audience into fits of giggles.

Plus, this gift is for two people, so you will make great memories with your dad. AND it’s on sale - that’s a triple threat if ever we saw one.

Comedy Pass for Two Adults, £29.50 (Was £39.50), Red Letter Days

Embarrassing Dad Jokes

There is no parent who hasn’t come out with a dad joke or two, in our opinion.

If your father needs some new material, this joke book has him covered.

Embarrassing Dad Jokes, £9.99, Menkind

Lazy Man Self Stirring Mug

Does your father seem to complain about everything? Even his tea? This is the solution.

For the father figures who claim their brew is too milky, or too chalky by the end, this self-stirring gadget will do the trick.

Lazy Man Self Stirring Mug, £9, Menkind

James May’s cookbook

It’s all in the title. Subtle hint, but effective - and helpful at that.

From how to make the perfect poached egg, to the dream Sunday roast, there’s no excuses for your parent to avoid the kitchen anymore.

Oh Cook!: 60 easy recipes that any idiot can make, £11.37, Amazon

BBQ Cooking Novelty Apron

We sense a theme.

If your dad isn’t quite one to venture into the kitchen, or is just a terrible chef, this gift is ideal.

BBQ Cooking Novelty Apron, £9.95, Amazon

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

We don’t know about you but some fathers love nothing more than to while away the hours with old fashioned games, such as a jigsaw puzzle.

But wouldn’t it be funny if you took out just one piece of the puzzle - just wait to see their reaction. Priceless.

Kylskapspoesi Kitchen Animals 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, £9, Oliver Bonas

Pocket Keyring Arcade Game

Parents are really big kids at heart, and for the older generation who spent most of their youth in arcades, or playing old school games, this miniature arcade game on a keyring will go down a storm.

Yes, it really does work, with over 26 games to play.

Pocket Keyring Arcade Game, £10, Oliver Bonas

Custom Tape Measure

A tape measure is in a builders starter pack, but this creation is one with a difference as it can be personalised with a message on the side.

Custom Tape Measure, £9.99, Etsy

