8 best Corgi themed gifts the Queen would love ahead of Platinum Jubilee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Queen is known for having a soft spot for Corgis, but she's not the only one.

She adores the pet breed so much so, social media has been given a little shake-up in the form of Corgi stickers, gifs and emojis ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, which will run 2 to 4 June 2022.

READ MORE: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style this summer

RELATED: Jubilee party decorations & essentials: Balloons, banners, flags & more

For those who share the same puppy love as Her Majesty, you’re in luck, as there are plenty of gifts you can treat yourself, or your fellow Corgi fan to.

While some may prefer a subtle Corgi purchase, such as a keyring, others may wish to showcase their love of the four legged furry pets loud and proud.

From t-shirts, and printed tote bags, to mugs and pizza cutters, there is something for everyone.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Corgi Coffee Mug

A coffee cup or mug is often a great go-to gift for anyone, no matter the age, plus it is, arguably, one of the easiest way to include a print, or photo, which is in this case a collection of Corgi dogs.

Whether you keep at home, or take to the office to slurp your tea from, it's an affordable gift that will go down a treat with the pet fans out there.

Corgi Coffee Mug, £12.81, Etsy

Corgi Letterbox Biscuits

No matter how you are celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, or spend your days after the upcoming celebrations for the 96-year-old monarch's 70-year reign, tea and biscuits will always go down a treat.

Biscuiteers have heard our cries for Jubilee appropriate shortbread and created edible letterbox gifts in the form of two corgi biscuits, a crown and bunting flag, which can be delivered straight to your door.

Corgi Letterbox Biscuits, £25, Biscuiteers

Corgi Pizza Cutter

Foodies will go head over heels for this Corgi-themed pizza cutter.

It glides through your pizza, and will make for quite the conversation starter at the dinner table at any upcomong street parties.

Corgi Pizza Cutter, £8.50, Oliver Bonas

Corgi Keyring

For those looking for a subtle gift, but one that is a little more luxury, a keyring is a great way to go.

Mulberry has designed an uber chic keyring perfect to hang on your purse, handbag, or set of keys, so you will (hopefully) never lose or misplace them again.

Corgi Keyring, £105, Mulberry

Corgi Dog Tote Bag

A tote bag is an essential, whether you are a shopoholic, need for a food shop, or your everyday work bag.

This design features a Corgi wearing a crown, alongside the words "Platinum Jubilee" and the dates of the Queen's reign, which is the perfect memorabilia you can get lots of use out of for many years to come.

Corgi Dog Tote Bag, £8.99, Amazon

Corgi Queen Logo T-Shirt

A t-shirt is a failsafe wardrobe must-have, and whether you are brave enough to wear your slogan t-shirt emblazoned with a Corgi's face on the front out and about, or prefer to wear when lounging around the home, this affordable buy is a must have.

Pair with leggings or a tracksuit for those casual days, with jeans, or even a midi skirt when heading to the office or your street party this Platinum Jubilee.

Corgi Queen Logo T-Shirt, £7.99, New Look

Personalised Corgi Book

Many shoppers may have grown up with the Where's Wally? books, so why not shake up the classic with a personalised book with your puppy's name as you hunt for the Corgi on the pages inside.

If you are buying for a child, this gift is guaranteed to keep them entertained for hours on end.

Personalised Corgi Book, £18.99, Yappy

Corgi Butt iPhone Case

A phone case is essential to protect your phone from any damage.

It is even better when your phone case features a quirky print, like this simple Corgi cartoon design.

Corgi Butt iPhone Case, £17.99, Not On The High Street

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.