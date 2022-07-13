70% off deals on Amazon Prime Day: we're talking Puma, Oral B, Calvin Klein & more

Melanie Macleod
Shop the best 70% off deals on Amazon Prime Day with our edit of the site's best savings, from Puma to Remington, Oral B and New Balance
This Amazon Prime Day there are some seriously unmissable savings going on – we're not talking 20% off here, or 30% off there. Some brands are offering a HUGE 70% off.
To save you spending hours scouring the site for the best Prime Day deals, we've compiled our edit of the best 70% off deals. Ready, set, shop!
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush – SAVING: 73%
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush, was £219.99, now £59.99, Amazon
Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Ceramic Hair Straighteners – SAVING: 71%
Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Ceramic Hair Straighteners, was £79.99, now £22.80, Amazon
Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set – SAVING: 70%
Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set, was £159.99, now £47.59, Amazon
Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum – SAVING: 73%
Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum, was £50, now £13.29, Amazon
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette for Women – SAVING: 73%
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette for Women, was £60, now £16.35, Amazon
Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him Eau de Toilette – SAVING: 70%
Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him Eau de Toilette, was £50, now £14.76, Amazon
Puma Women's Cali Sport Mix Trainers – SAVING: 81%
Puma Women's Cali Sport Mix Trainers, was £90.95, now £17.14, Amazon
The Hairy Dieters' Simple Healthy Food: 80 Tasty Recipes to Lose Weight and Stay Healthy – SAVING: 74%
The Hairy Dieters' Simple Healthy Food: 80 Tasty Recipes to Lose Weight and Stay Healthy, was £16.99, now £4.50, Amazon
New Balance Leggings - SAVING: 81%
New Balance Leggings, was £33, now £6.40, Amazon
New Balance Gym Top – SAVING 75%
New Balance Gym Top, was £20, now £5.06, Amazon
