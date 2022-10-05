Best gifts for a 6 month old baby now the newborn phase is over

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Babies are a delight to buy from, and we often get carried away shopping for adorable new outfits for little ones.

However, six months is when the fun really kicks in and babies start to develop their character, may hit a growth spurt, start teething, crawling or maybe even sound out words and noises.

Admittedly all babies are different and reach milestones at different points, and there is no right or wrong way, but it doesn’t stop them from being cute enough to warrant even more presents.

Whether you are buying for your own child, a niece, nephew, a grandchild, or a friend’s little one, the six month age is a great age.

When babies hit the six month mark they often need sensory toys to keep them stimulated and entertained, or books to start educating them, and we have curated the perfect buys.

Sensory toys

Sensory toys are a must have for babies, and can be introduced when they reach the six month mark up to 12 months and beyond.

Sensory toys work to stimulate all of their senses - hence the name - whether it is sound, texture, vibrant colours, as it teaches them to become aware of their surroundings.

TAF Toys Hunny Bunny Stacker, £16.99, Jojo Maman Bebe

Sensory Nesting Balls, £20, Kidly

Baby Einstein Curiosity Clutch Sensory Toy, £9.99, Boots

Lamaze Garden Bug Wrist Rattle & Footfinders Gift Set, £16.99, Boots

Rainmaker Sensory Toy, £8.99, Amazon

Spiral Tower Toy, £19.95, Amazon

Baby Einstein Explore & Discover Soft Blocks Activity Toy, £14.99, John Lewis

Books

Books are another hugely popular purchase when it comes to little ones, no matter the age, which is why its the best place to go to when buying for a baby.

There are bright and colourful books, sensory creations, and fun storylines to keep little ones entertained, as well as educated.

Jellycat If I Were A Rabbit Book, £9.50, John Lewis

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, £8.99, Waterstones

Peter Rabbit - My First Little Library Books, £5.99, The White Company

Sensory Toys Jungle Tails Books for Babies, £8.49, Amazon

Peter Rabbit Unfold & Discover play book, £15, Selfridges

Props

There are plenty of props and other baby essentials your child will need as they grow up.

When a baby is born prams and cots are a must-have, but as they start to grow and can sit up on their own, or learning to do so, there are other nursery buys to invest in such as teething tools, tummy time creations to help children roll onto their tummy, walkers, and much more.

Sophie La Giraffe Teether in Gift Box, £15.99, John Lewis

Baby Einstein Curious Explorers Soft Teether Book, £5.99, John Lewis

Tummy Time Snugglerug, £31.20, Mamas & Papas

HEVEA Seamless orthodontic natural rubber pacifier, £8, Selfridges

First Words Flashcards, £10, Jojo Maman Bebe

Personalised Ditsy Rocking Horse, £85, Jojo Maman Bebe

Personalised Baby Walker With Bright Wooden Blocks, £55, Jojo Maman Bebe

