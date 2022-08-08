International Cat Day: 11 gifts for cat lovers to celebrate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all cat lovers! In celebration of International Cat Day on August 8, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for cat owners and their feline friends, from personalised collars to automatic food dispensers, adorable canvas prints and more.

Gifts for cat owners & cats

Personalised cat print, from £26.95, Etsy

Treat the cat lover in your life to a wall print to decorate their home, customised with a picture of their kitty.

Personalised cat collar, from £6.94, Etsy

For a gift that’s for both cats and owners, these personalised pet collars are so cute!

Raised pet bed, £48.99, Mano Mano

Give your four-legged friend the luxury treatment they deserve with this cute elevated plush bed.

This interactive cat toy is self-rotating with LED lights - and will keep your cat entertained for hours.

Personalised cat book £24.99, Yappy

If you’re searching for a funny gift for cat lovers, snap up this personalised search and find book. Think Where’s Wally, but you’re looking for your own pet!

Personalised cat bowl, £22.49, NotOnTheHighStreet

Cats and owners will love this stylish pet food bowl, and you can upgrade with your kitty’s name.

Cat bracelet, from £17.21, Etsy

Gift the cat lover in your life something special with this pretty initial bracelet.

The Natural Pet Company cat gift box, £9.78, Amazon

Your cat will be so spoiled with this gift box full of fun toys for them to play with!

Ceramic cat vase, £18, Lisa Angel

This ceramic cat vase is the perfect home accessory for cat lovers.

Automatic cat feeder dispenser set, £32.99, Amazon

Make feeding your pets easy with this smart dispenser set which releases the food and water when you choose, and can even automatically refill when the bowl is empty.

Cat speed circuit toy, £12.49, Amazon

Cats will love this speed track toy!

