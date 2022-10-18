12 best gift ideas for teenage boys: From Apple AirPods to Gaming must-haves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for a teenage boy is often easier said than done, but with Christmas coming up, it might be worth getting a head start on gifting – especially for a teen boy who has everything.

RELATED: 12 best gift ideas for teenage girls: From room decor to funny presents, beauty gifts & more

Best gifts for teen boys

From tech to fashion, gaming and sports, we've created the ultimate gift guide for teenage boys – and it's full of fun ideas. Get inspired with our round-up of best-selling buys from brands including Adidas, GAME, Amazon and more.

1. Apple Airpods

Apple AirPods (with wired charging case), £129, Amazon

Let's be real, most teens have the Apple AirPods on their Christmas wish lists! Ideal for playing games or listening to music, they also come with a charging case that provides up to five hours worth of listening time on one charge.

MORE IDEAS: 60 coolest gift ideas for tricky teenagers

SHOP: 26 best personalised gift ideas

2. Gaming headset

Gaming Headset, £16.99, Amazon

A bestseller on Amazon, he'll love this gaming headset, which boasts superior stereo sound, a high-sensitivity mic and seven auto-converting LED lights for added effect.

3. Grooming products

FILA Three's A Crowd Trio, £13, Boots

When in doubt, male grooming products are always a good idea. For £13, you can bag FILAS's gift box, which contains three different hair & body wash fragrances.

4. A sporty T-shirt

Adidas Originals Navy T-shirt, £22, ASOS

Update his wardrobe with a stylish tee from Adidas.

5. Gaming gift cards

Perfect for the teenage boy in your life, you'll find a range of gift cards including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and more on GAME.

6. A cool light

3D Headphone 24cm Table Lamp, £29.99, Wayfair

A contemporary addition to his bedroom, this awesome lamp will look seriously cool at night.

7. Teen boy skincare regime

Teen Skincare Kit, £19.95, Nip+Fab

An ideal stocking filler, Nip+Fab has curated the ultimate skincare kit for teenagers who struggle with unwanted blemishes and breakouts.

8. Gaming mouse

RGB Gaming Mouse, £19.99, Amazon

Add to his gaming experience with an LED gaming mouse. This one has a 4.5-star rating and plenty of glowing reviews on Amazon.

9. Teen boy aftershave

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml, £47, Boots

Treat him to a bottle of his favourite cologne. Hugo Boss's Eau de Toilette combines notes of birch leaves, vanilla and cardamom.

10. A personalised gift

Personalised Gaming Stand, from £50.36, Etsy

This personalised controller stand allows him to store his controllers in an upright position, plus it has a headphone holder to avoid wires getting tangled. Simply send over his name or even his gamer tag, and the Etsy seller does the rest!

11. New trainers

Air Force 1 Mid LE Trainer, £79.95, Nike

If he's always on the move, it doesn't get more durable – or stylish – than a pair of Nike trainers.

12. A funny gift

Rage Room Experience for Two with DESTROY'D, £55, Virgin Experiences

A hilarious gift for teens, thanks to DESTROY'D he'll be able to take part in a brand-new Rage Room Experience. After a short safety briefing, guests will be given a jumpsuit, gloves and a face shield before getting 30 minutes to smash, obliterate and destroy a variety of large and small items using the weapons provided.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.