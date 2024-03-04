15 best personalised gift ideas ahead of Mother's Day - because you just can't beat a gift with your name on it

I love a personalised gift. I love receiving them and I love gifting my friends and loved ones something personal - it just shows that you've put some thought into a present. When you give someone something personalised - whether it's with their name monogrammed on, or their initials, or a photo of their face, or their birthstone - it shows effort has been put in, and thoughtfulness.
Also, and this might be controversial, I actually think it makes for an easy gift to give. It might look like time and effort has gone into it, but if you know what you're after (for example, a personalised necklace), you find that most jewellery websites have a whole section dedicated to personalisation. If you know they love Cadbury chocolate, easy, just buy a bar with their name on it.
As someone who's quite sentimental, a personalised gift can hold real value and can create lasting memories. When my mum passed away three years ago, it was the personalised gifts that stand out the most.
How I chose the best personalised gifts
- Speedy delivery: At the time of publishing this feature, Mother's Day is just around the corner so I wanted to make sure I included items that might arrive in time for Mothering Sunday. It's worth noting that personalised gifts do require a little forward planning if you want to get it right. If you're looking for a gift for someone's milestone birthday or anniversary, take care to to allow enough time for production and delivery.
- All occasions: You might be looking for a personalised birthday gift or a congratulations gift, or perhaps even a sympathy gift, I've tried to cover all kinds of occasions.
- Would I want to receive it? I have chosen items in this edit that I would buy or would happily receive. I think it's important to only show you items I would personally choose. While I haven't reviewed all the items in this list, I've chosen brands that I trust.
Best personalised gift ideas for mum this Mother's Day
Personalised Photo Book
With so many memories saved in our phones, it's easy to forget to print out photographs. Select your favourites and order prints online for as little as 10p per photo. You can place in a frame or go the extra mile and add them to a photo album. You could also opt for a photo book - I'm a big fan of those! The cheapest sites include CEWE and Snapfish.
Personalised Dog Owner Gift
If the person you're buying for loves their four-legged friend more than anything, this personalised dog gift is spot on. The perfect gift for dog lovers, this personalised dog mug reads ‘all you need is love… and you add the dog breed of your choice.
Personalised Apron
If you know someone who could give Nigella or Gordon Ramsay a run for their money, treat them to their very own personalised apron. It can be printed with a name and initial of your choice with a floral design. It's the perfect gift for a keen chef. There are other options to choose from on the GettingPersonal website, and plenty appear to be unisex.
Personalised Necklace
As the summer months are on the horizon, I thought I'd include this Lily & Roo small pearl initial letter choker. It would look so good on a summer holiday and it offers a modern twist on the classic pearl choker with an initial of your choice. The choker is made with genuine freshwater pearls creating a truly elegant look for any occasion.
Personalised Botanical Candle
This personalised botanical large scented jar candle is sure to hit the mark! The scent is made up of beautiful french vanilla, and the candle jar features a botanical themed label which can be personalised with up to 15 characters.
Personalised Water Bottle
If you know someone who's Love Island obsessed, a personalised water bottle can make for a great gift! The Island inspired reusable water bottle makes the perfect summer accessory and can be used to travel with.
Personalised Nutella Sticker
It's important to stress here that you're paying for the Nutella jar sticker, not the actual jar! So don't forget to pick the product up at the supermarket before you gift this one. All you have to do is share the name and message in the personalisation box when ordering! Each Sticker measures approximately 3.3"x2" (85mm wide to 50mm high).
Personalised Jewellery Box
If there's one thing that's difficult to travel with, it's jewellery. If you know someone who loves to take trips abroad, and also loves to pack a lot of jewellery, this would make an ideal gift. It has compartments for rings and necklaces and handy zip fastening. It's even personalised with a name!
Personalised Rose Bush
I received a personalised rose bush after my mum passed away, and it was named after her. It really was the most thoughtful gift that stands the test of time.
Personalised Cake
You've got 40 characters to play with to personalised this giant Connie the Caterpillar cake from M&S. Made with milk chocolate, chocolate sponge, and filled with chocolate buttercream, this really is the ultimate treat. It's decorated with edible buttons, sugar sprinkles and a white chocolate face.
Personalised PJs
Pyjamas make a great gift, and they're even better when they're personalised. A make for a really unique gift. M&S' personalised gifts tend to sell out but this pair are currently in stock. They're cut to a regular fit, and have a comfy elasticated waist. Your chosen name will be embroidered above the chest pocket to coordinate with the polka dots and contrast piping. They're made from pure cotton with moisture-wicking Cool Comfort™ technology.
Personalised Champagne
Got something to celebrate and want to go for a personalised bottle of fizz? Fortnum & Mason's Blanc de Blancs Champagne offers light floral notes and a refreshing acidity. Add a personal touch with the customisable Champagne label - simply input your special message and they'll print it!
Personalised Name Necklace
This won't be available for delivery before Mother's Day, but it will make for a great gift for another special occasion or a birthday gift for a loved one. This product is custom-made to order and is currently shipping within 12 - 15 days.
Jo Malone London Engraving & Monogramming Service
Jo Malone London offers free engraving on many of its products. Click 'add engraving' before you proceed to checkout. Choose from two elegant fonts, then engrave your Cologne or Candle with a personal message, a special date or their initials.
Personalised Chocolate
No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate chocoholic.
I couldn't resist playing with this service - and it really was super easy to do. There are plenty of options to choose from and you can even add photos.