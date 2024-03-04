15 best personalised gift ideas ahead of Mother's Day - because you just can't beat a gift with your name on it

I love a personalised gift. I love receiving them and I love gifting my friends and loved ones something personal - it just shows that you've put some thought into a present. When you give someone something personalised - whether it's with their name monogrammed on, or their initials, or a photo of their face, or their birthstone - it shows effort has been put in, and thoughtfulness.

Also, and this might be controversial, I actually think it makes for an easy gift to give. It might look like time and effort has gone into it, but if you know what you're after (for example, a personalised necklace), you find that most jewellery websites have a whole section dedicated to personalisation. If you know they love Cadbury chocolate, easy, just buy a bar with their name on it.

As someone who's quite sentimental, a personalised gift can hold real value and can create lasting memories. When my mum passed away three years ago, it was the personalised gifts that stand out the most.

How I chose the best personalised gifts

Speedy delivery: At the time of publishing this feature, Mother's Day is just around the corner so I wanted to make sure I included items that might arrive in time for Mothering Sunday. It's worth noting that personalised gifts do require a little forward planning if you want to get it right. If you're looking for a gift for someone's milestone birthday or anniversary, take care to to allow enough time for production and delivery.

All occasions: You might be looking for a personalised birthday gift or a congratulations gift, or perhaps even a sympathy gift, I've tried to cover all kinds of occasions.

Would I want to receive it? I have chosen items in this edit that I would buy or would happily receive. I think it's important to only show you items I would personally choose. While I haven't reviewed all the items in this list, I've chosen brands that I trust.

Best personalised gift ideas for mum this Mother's Day