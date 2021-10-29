8 best beer advent calendars 2021: From Guinness to BrewDog's box of hoppy delights

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It’s the most wonderful time of the… beer! Christmas is coming and advent calendar season does't just mean beauty, chocolate or kids' countdowns.

We’re in the mood for a hoppy Christmas, and that’s why we're abuzz about the best beer advent calendars of 2021.

There's a beer advent calendar for every taste, whether you’re into European beers, UK brewers or a Guinness advent caledar with a twist (we're betting stout-loving Kate Middleton would be royally into that one).

So let's pull the tap and check out the advent calendars bringing us Christmas cheer… and beer!

Best beer advent calendars 2021

Beer Advent Calendar, £80, John Lewis

Why we love it: This 24-day beer advent calendar includes everything from pilsner to ruby ales - and it's a great choice for those who prefer bottles not cans.

Brewdog Advent Calendar, £49.95/$89.99, BrewDog

Why we love it: There are four online exclusives included as well as six new for Christmas and 14 new beers for 2021. Plus, with each advent calendar, you’ll get four entries into the Brewdog competition to win £25,000 or - get this - a diamond-encrusted beer can. A true Christmas miracle for beer lovers.

Guinness chocolate advent calendar, £19.99, Amazon

Why we love it: It’s chocolate, duh! Plus, we can’t resist a royal connection, and we know Guinness fan Kate Middleton would love it.

Beer Hawk ‘Beery Christmas’ 2021 craft beer advent calendar, £85, Beer Hawk

Why we love it: There’s a true artisan feel to this one - Beer Hawk works with brewers around Europe and every one has a portrait created by French artist Marie Gosselin. Plus, there’s a dedicated experience site online to give you all the details on each beer, making tasting a treat. One reviewer raved, “First time I ordered a beer advent calendar and won't be the last. Cracking beer selection.”

Flavourly Craft Beer Advent Calendar, was £49.95 now £42.95, Wowcher

Why we love it: Well, it’s 14% off on Wowcher, making it one of the cheapest beer advent calendars of the season. But we really love the local UK brewery lineup included in this craft beer advent calendar, with cans of brew from Manchester’s Beatnikz Republic, Loch Lomond Brewery, By The Horns based in Summerstown, London and many more.

KALEA Beer Advent Calendar 2021, £69.99, Amazon

Why we love it: This beer advent calendar is Amazon's highest-rated. It's filled to the brim with bottled selections from Germany - each selected from an independent German craft brewer: IPAs pilsners, Hefeweizen, Bavaria’s Märzen and more. And it includes a beer tasting glass… cheers!

Honest Brew Beer Advent Calendar, £74.90 members £64.90, HonestBrew

Why we love it: We’re so tempted by the unusual beers like the Salted Caramel Stout, plus members get the calendar at a reduced price. The festive box also has an interactive QR code so you can not only learn about the beers but also win prizes. A literal win-win.

Beerwulf Advent Calendar, £65.99, Beerwulf

Why we love it: The contents of this beer advent calendar have been kept top secret but we can tell you it's a mix of better-known beers with some undiscovered gems - 24 extra beers from 24 unique brewers around the globe.

