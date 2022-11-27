You can now get a Nespresso coffee machine for under £70 – go, go, go!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing like a morning cup of Joe to set you up for the day, and thanks to Nespresso's coveted range of coffee machines, you can create Barista-quality brews from the comfort of your own home.

Feeling inspired? For a limited time only, you can shop the Nespresso Vertuo for a reduced price of £69.99 – its lowest price in a VERY long time. Included in Amazon's Black Friday sale, you're bagging an extremely rare discount of 53% off – winning.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine, £69.99 (WAS £150), Amazon

Worth its weight in gold, you've no doubt spotted the Nespresso Vertuo across Tik Tok by now – and for good reason. A popular choice, the high-tech coffee machine actually connects to your smartphone via WiFi and Bluetooth smart technology for seamless updates and descaling alerts.

Capable of brewing five coffee cup sizes, including espresso, double espresso, a gran lungo (150ml), a large mug of 230ml and a carafe holding 545ml, it also features a revolutionary one-touch brewing system which employs barcode reading technology to ensure the perfect cup every time.

Compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules featuring over 30 blends, including iced and flavoured coffees, you'll be able to bring those coffee shop brews home to you without breaking the bank.

The Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine offers plenty of benefits

Having received hundreds of glowing reviews on Amazon, one happy shopper raved:

"I read loads of reviews and spent a lot of time wondering which coffee maker to buy. I hit gold with this one. I bought it for my elderly parents and they are delighted with its ease of use! Very happy customers."

Meanwhile, a second penned: "If you like, let alone love coffee. Just buy one. I used to be a tea drinker, not anymore. Love the coffee this machine produces."

And a third wrote: "Like being at a coffee shop at home. Love this!"

