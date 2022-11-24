13 Christmas gifts for under £30 we've found in the Black Friday sales

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now more so than ever, we're all looking for ways to save money on our Christmas shopping, which is why the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to grab a discount on your gifts. The epic shopping event is just hours away, and plenty of retailers have already slashed prices across their sites.

RELATED: 30+ best gift ideas for women this Christmas: Gorgeous gifts she'll love

Gifts under £30 in the Black Friday sales

Whether you're looking for a gift for your partner, mum, dad, brother or sister, we've rounded up the top picks from The Black Friday sales that will save you money this Christmas - and they're all under £30.

Gift under £30 for... your mum

Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice Perfume 50ml, £23 (WAS £46), Look Fantastic

SHOP DEAL

Perfume is a fail-safe beauty gift for Christmas, and right now you can save £23 on the Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice fragrance.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Gift under £30 for... your dad

Ben Sherman Watch, £27.99 (WAS £99), Wowcher

Wowcher is offering huge savings across its site in the Black Friday sale. This Ben Sherman watch is reduced from £99 to £27.99, but if you want to grab the gift for family member you'll need to act fast, as it's almost sold out.

Gift under £30 for... your boss

Christmas Gin with Personalised Gift Box, £13.59 (WAS £16.99), Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street is a go-to for unique gifts, and this will make the perfect Secret Santa present. The gin is filled with edible gold shimmer for that special touch, and it comes in a personalised gift box.

Gift under £30 for... your aunt

24 Hour Moisturiser, £28.80 (WAS £48), Espa

Looking to snap up a skincare bargain for a loved one? The Espa 24-hour moisturiser has received glowing reviews from shoppers, and you can grab it now with 40% off.

Gift under £30 for... your grandma

Dear Grandma Journal Memory Journal, £14.40 (WAS £18), Not On The High Street

Grandparents can be tricky to buy for, but this special gift will be treasured for a lifetime. The journal is designed to note down key memories and conversations from your grandparents. So sweet!

Gift under £30 for... your teenage sister

Revlon One-Step Volumiser, £30, (WAS £62.99), Amazon

The Revlon Volumising hot brush is a hit on social media - and you can save 52% right now on the bestselling beauty gift.

Gift under £30 for... your best friend

5* Spa Experience, £29 (WAS £60), Wowcher

An experience day gift never fails to impress, so why not gift a luxurious spa day to a loved one? The 5* relaxation day comes with 90 minutes of spa access, a £10 treatment voucher and a glass of bubbly. Lovely!

Gift under £30 for... your nephew

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Play Set, £18.99 (WAS £29.99), Amazon

Save 37% on this Hot Wheels Monster Truck play set in the Amazon sale. The deal is ending soon though, so hurry.

Gift under £30 for... your mother-in-law

Clarins Limited Edition Hand Duo Set, £27.20 (WAS £51), Boots

This Clarins limited edition hand cream duo screams luxury - and you can save £23.80 on the gift set in the Boots Black Friday sale.

Gift under £30 for... your BFF

Yankee Candle Large Jar, £16.99 (WAS £27.99), Amazon

Treat the candle lover in your life to 39% off Yankee Candle's large jar with up to 150 hours of burning time.

Gift under £30 for... your uncle

Red Wine & Chocolate Gift Box, £28 (WAS £35), Marks & Spencer

You can't go wrong with a wine and chocolate gift set.

Gift under £30 for... your brother

Compass Cufflinks, £28 (WAS £40), Ted Baker

These Ted Baker cufflinks are so classy!

Gift under £30 for... your co-worker

Pixi Skintreats Glow Gift Set, £27 (WAS £54), Boots

Pixi Glow Tonic is a favourite amongst beauty fans - and the festive gift set is reduced by £27 in the Boots Black Friday sale. It comes with a full-size glow tonic, a peel and polish, and three glow sheet masks.

NOW SHOP

Black Friday 2022: These are the only early deals worth shopping for

29 best beauty Black Friday deals 2022: Early deals on lipstick, skincare, hair care & more

The Black Friday 2022 fashion deals you need to know about

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.