13 Christmas gifts for under £30 we've found in the Black Friday sales

Sophie Bates
Gifts for under £30 that will impress her or him. Shop the top gifts for men, women, kids and grandparents - and they're all under £30.
Now more so than ever, we're all looking for ways to save money on our Christmas shopping, which is why the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to grab a discount on your gifts. The epic shopping event is just hours away, and plenty of retailers have already slashed prices across their sites.
RELATED: 30+ best gift ideas for women this Christmas: Gorgeous gifts she'll love
Gifts under £30 in the Black Friday sales
Whether you're looking for a gift for your partner, mum, dad, brother or sister, we've rounded up the top picks from The Black Friday sales that will save you money this Christmas - and they're all under £30.
Gift under £30 for... your mum
Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice Perfume 50ml, £23 (WAS £46), Look Fantastic
SHOP DEAL
Perfume is a fail-safe beauty gift for Christmas, and right now you can save £23 on the Dolce & Gabbana L'Imperatrice fragrance.
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter
Gift under £30 for... your dad
Ben Sherman Watch, £27.99 (WAS £99), Wowcher
Wowcher is offering huge savings across its site in the Black Friday sale. This Ben Sherman watch is reduced from £99 to £27.99, but if you want to grab the gift for family member you'll need to act fast, as it's almost sold out.
Gift under £30 for... your boss
Christmas Gin with Personalised Gift Box, £13.59 (WAS £16.99), Not On The High Street
Not On The High Street is a go-to for unique gifts, and this will make the perfect Secret Santa present. The gin is filled with edible gold shimmer for that special touch, and it comes in a personalised gift box.
Gift under £30 for... your aunt
24 Hour Moisturiser, £28.80 (WAS £48), Espa
Looking to snap up a skincare bargain for a loved one? The Espa 24-hour moisturiser has received glowing reviews from shoppers, and you can grab it now with 40% off.
Gift under £30 for... your grandma
Dear Grandma Journal Memory Journal, £14.40 (WAS £18), Not On The High Street
Grandparents can be tricky to buy for, but this special gift will be treasured for a lifetime. The journal is designed to note down key memories and conversations from your grandparents. So sweet!
Gift under £30 for... your teenage sister
Revlon One-Step Volumiser, £30, (WAS £62.99), Amazon
The Revlon Volumising hot brush is a hit on social media - and you can save 52% right now on the bestselling beauty gift.
Gift under £30 for... your best friend
5* Spa Experience, £29 (WAS £60), Wowcher
An experience day gift never fails to impress, so why not gift a luxurious spa day to a loved one? The 5* relaxation day comes with 90 minutes of spa access, a £10 treatment voucher and a glass of bubbly. Lovely!
Gift under £30 for... your nephew
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Play Set, £18.99 (WAS £29.99), Amazon
Save 37% on this Hot Wheels Monster Truck play set in the Amazon sale. The deal is ending soon though, so hurry.
Gift under £30 for... your mother-in-law
Clarins Limited Edition Hand Duo Set, £27.20 (WAS £51), Boots
This Clarins limited edition hand cream duo screams luxury - and you can save £23.80 on the gift set in the Boots Black Friday sale.
Gift under £30 for... your BFF
Yankee Candle Large Jar, £16.99 (WAS £27.99), Amazon
Treat the candle lover in your life to 39% off Yankee Candle's large jar with up to 150 hours of burning time.
Gift under £30 for... your uncle
Red Wine & Chocolate Gift Box, £28 (WAS £35), Marks & Spencer
You can't go wrong with a wine and chocolate gift set.
Gift under £30 for... your brother
Compass Cufflinks, £28 (WAS £40), Ted Baker
These Ted Baker cufflinks are so classy!
Gift under £30 for... your co-worker
Pixi Skintreats Glow Gift Set, £27 (WAS £54), Boots
Pixi Glow Tonic is a favourite amongst beauty fans - and the festive gift set is reduced by £27 in the Boots Black Friday sale. It comes with a full-size glow tonic, a peel and polish, and three glow sheet masks.
NOW SHOP
Black Friday 2022: These are the only early deals worth shopping for
29 best beauty Black Friday deals 2022: Early deals on lipstick, skincare, hair care & more
The Black Friday 2022 fashion deals you need to know about
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.