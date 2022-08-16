6 best coffee machines for your home: From Nespresso to Tassimo, DeLonghi & more

If you're looking to cut back on your weekly trips to Starbucks, Pret or Costa for your favourite morning brews, it's time to invest in a coffee machine for your home and save so much money in the long run.

RELATED: Best chocolate makers: From Lakeland to Hotel Chocolat, Amazon & MORE

For caffeine lovers, a key part of building the perfect at-home barista station is adding a coffee machine to the kitchen, and luckily, there are plenty of models to choose from. Nespresso, DeLonghi and Tassimo are just some of the brands offering high-tech coffee machines, and even better, some of them are on sale!

Home coffee machines can save you money in the long run

A great way to save money, you can head into the office clutching a delicious latte, cappuccino or even an iced coffee before embarking on your daily commute – winning. Invest in yours today with HELLO!'s guide to the best coffee machines for your home, plus find out our top maintenance tips and more.

MORE: Royal coffee orders! How the Queen, Kate Middleton and more royals take their coffee

START PLANNING: 12 best coffee advent calendars for the caffeine lover in your life

Best coffee machine brands for home use

When it comes to shopping for coffee machines, the brands with the highest ratings and reviews are Nespresso, Tassimo and DeLonghi. Of course, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't shop with other brands, but if you're looking for a tried and tested product, then these are the ones to look to.

Nespresso Vertuo Next 11719 Coffee Machine, was £150 NOW £80, Amazon

Reduced from £150 to just £80 – you're getting an incredible bargain with the Nespresso Vertuo Next 11719 Coffee Machine. Working exclusively with ​​the Nespresso Vertuo Pods, it couldn't be easier to use thanks to its simple one-button operation system. Capable of making five different drink sizes, you can brew your coffee in bulk or tailor it for a normal mug, or a smaller shot of espresso – the choice is yours.

Tassimo by Bosch Suny 'Special Edition' TAS3102GB Coffee Machine, £28.99 / $34.97, Amazon

If you practically live in Costa, then the Tassimo Coffee Machine is for you. Indulge in your favourite Costa Latte, Cappuccino or even a tasty Cadbury's hot chocolate at the push of a button. Thanks to a wide range of pods, you can choose from over 50 drinks, from well-known brands, to enjoy at home. For extra points, it automatically cleans between each drink to ensure no flavour mixing and it even automatically shuts off when not in use.

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Pod Capsule Coffee Machine, £29.99, Curry's

A more affordable choice, DeLonghi's coffee pod machine is compatible with over 40 beverage varieties including Nescafe Dolce Gusto or Starbucks coffees. Thanks to its hot and cold drink capability, it can whip up the most refreshing iced drinks in the heatwave, or warming brews when the weather cools down.

What to consider when buying a coffee machine

Some of the top factors to consider when buying a coffee machine includes cost, maintenance and the type of machine that you're looking for.

In terms of price, coffee machines can range from £28 up to £600 and more – it all depends on how high-tech you'd like it to be. However, if you're looking for a good deal, you'll want to head to Amazon where you'll find plenty of coffee machines on sale, and you can get savings of up to £70 right now. For maintenance tips and information on the different types of machines, keep reading.

Amazon coffee machine deal of the day

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine, was £219.99 NOW £148, Amazon

Now 33% off in the Amazon sale, Breville's One-Touch Coffee Machine accommodates different-sized mugs so you can indulge in delicious espressos, lattes and cappuccinos. Having received over five hundred five-star ratings, it's a popular choice with Amazon shoppers and it also features an adjustable milk frother.

How often should I change coffee machine filters?

There are different types of coffee machine filters, ranging from disposable filters to paper versions, but the type of filter you'll use will depend on the coffee machine you buy. Each should come with an instruction manual explaining how and when to use a filter, but typically paper filters can be used per pot of coffee, whereas reusable filters can be washed and reused as much as you like.

What types of coffee machines should I buy?

If you're a fan of sweeter and creamier coffee shop brews, then you'll want to invest in a machine that uses pods. The easiest and most low-maintenance model to use, you'll be able to whip up everything from lattes to cappuccinos, flat whites and more.

However, if you like your cup of Jo strong, then coffee made from a filter machine tends to contain much more caffeine and boasts a more complex flavour profile.

The best espresso coffee machine for your home

Pump Espresso Coffee Machine, £70, John Lewis

John Lewis' Espresso Coffee Machine comes with a milk frother and a warming tray to keep your cup warm. Fitted with a detachable water tank and a frothing nozzle to quickly and easily prepare your morning coffee, all you'll need to do is purchase your favourite coffee grounds, and let the machine do the rest.

The best filter coffee machine for your home

Morphy Richards 162501 Filter Coffee Machine, £32, Argos

This filter coffee machine has a 10 cup capacity and utilises Pour Over technology to ensure a fuller flavour. Equipped with a reusable permanent filter, it's a more eco-friendly choice and it's easier to clean. Even better, it comes with a heat-resistant glass carafe and hotplate that allows you to keep your coffee warm for up to 40 mins.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.