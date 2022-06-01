Beer shortages have been warned – shop your own beer dispenser for perfect pints at home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beer taps could run dry this summer – brewery workers are planning strikes over disputes in pay – plus there are supply problems with glassware for bottles.

But don’t despair – you can get ahead of the problem, and pull perfect pints in the comfort of your home by investing in a beer dispenser and stocking up on your fave bevvy.

If you snap up one of these nifty little machines, you can not only pour delicious beer, but you can keep it chilled and fresh for weeks at a time – so handy to have for summer soirees!

Keep scrolling for our top picks, and several of them are on sale, so hurry to grab a bargain. If you order today many will even be delivered in time for the Jubilee weekend!

What should I consider when buying a beer dispenser?

When selecting a beer dispenser you should consider your budget and the size you want. Smaller beer dispensers can hold just over a litre while the large designs may hold up to 5l. At the cheaper end of the market are the tower designs which feature a plastic tap – these are ideal for parties.

If you have a little more to spend you could choose a beer dispenser with a carbonating and chilling system.

Bear in mind that you may have to buy kegs for the more sophisticated machines, while the cheaper models tend to be filled by you with the beer of your choice.

What are the best beer dispensers to buy in 2022?

Philips perfect draft beer dispenser, was £272.04, now £259.48, Amazon

Requires keg? Yes

This is Amazon’s highest-rated beer dispenser with over 1k positive reviews. Shoppers praise it for being easy to use – all you need to do is plug it in, no gas cylinders required.

Top review: "I didn’t know what to expect when pulling my first pint from the perfect draft system, but I have to honestly say that once the beer keg (purchased separately) had reached 3 degrees and I tasted my first sip it was absolutely amazing, I really do recommend this product and promise you won’t be disappointed."

XXL beer tower drinks and beverage dispenser, was £49.95 now £39.95, Amazon

Requires keg? No

This little beauty is Amazon’s best-seller in the Mini Beer Keg dispenser category, and it’s perfect for parties. You feel it with the beverage of your choice, and there’s a which you can add ice to to chill your drink without the ice watering anything down.

Top review: "This is PERFECT ...My partner is a moaner *typical man* he always says, 'What did u buy that for?' BUT he loved this, he had great pleasure in pulling a pint on his birthday."

The SUB beer tap, was £109 now £99, Beerwulf

Requires keg? Yes

The great thing about this beer dispenser is that there are 35 different beers to choose from and you can sign up to a subscription service to get the kegs of your choice delieved to your door with minimum hassle.

Top review: "Purchased for a gift for my husband. He uses it all the time and enjoys having a beer from his machine rather than the pub. Said it’s better. Per keg he gets 3 1/2 pints."

Salter Professional EK4919 Universal Chilled Beer Dispenser, was £179.98 now £169.99, Amazon

Requires keg? Yes

This sleek new launch from Salter offers a real pub experience at home, it even has a removable drip tray for spillages! It's compatible to use with universal carbonated and non-carbonated 5-litre kegs. and comes with three CO2 cartridges so you can use the adjustable CO2 attachment on any non-carbonated keg to dispense fresh, chilled and frothy beer in seconds. It also has a built-in cooling system to chill kegs to the perfect temperature of between 3 and 6 degrees.

Fizzics Draftpour beer dispenser, £149.99, Firebox

Needs keg? No

This is a bit fancy – it uses sound waves to convert canned or bottled beer’s natural carbonation into a smooth microfoam. Runs on batteries or USB power.

Top review: "What a great invention especially as I haven't been going to the pub as much....at first thought I was a gemick when seeing the video .. however, once I received it I thought it was great. Had a few blind tasting rounds and can really notice the difference..have bought three now as gifts."

Klarstein single tap mini countertop beer dispenser, £116.22, Wayfair

Needs keg? Yes

One of the sleekest-looking beer dispensers out there – Kalrstein’s machine is actually a 2-in-one. It can cool bottle sof wine and champers and soft drinks while you’re also using it as a beer dispenser. It also features an LED temperature display, so you know exactly what temperature the beer you’re sipping is.

Top review: "Absolutely perfect for the garden shed - also a bit of a centrepiece. My friends love it!"

