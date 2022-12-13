Martin Lewis recommends these genius money-saving heating items and they're all under £26

When MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis talks, we’re there taking notes – especially in the run-up to Christmas, when we could all do with saving some pennies.

The ITV money-saving expert has been turning his attention to how to keep the cost of energy bills down as temperatures have plummeted – and his advice is “heat the human, not the home”, which makes perfect sense if you think about it!

Martin and his team researched the ways to do just that and came up with a fantastic list of items that can help, which they published on his website Moneysavingexpert.com.

While they didn’t include links to buy, we’ve tracked down some of the options with the best reviews – just make sure you check safety advice before using any of the gadgets below...

USB warming gloves

Yinuoday Unisex USB heated gloves, £18.99, Amazon

Martin Lewis’ team calculated that heated gloves cost less and 1p an hour to run, which adds up to 5p per week. These are Amazon’s highest-rated pair, with a 47% 5-star rating and 938 positive reviews. They feature double-sided heating and warm your digits up to 38-45 degrees. They’re half-fingered which is great if you want to wear them while using a computer but still keep toasty and warm

top review: “These gloves are great. I find my hands get cold when I'm sitting at the pc, during these cold nights, and wanted something to keep them warm. honestly, I thought they wouldn't be that great. but they are really good. just plug your USB cable in and wear them as you type or just sit down. you can remove the cables and pads inside and wash them. or wear them outside as normal gloves..one of my best buys of late.”

USB Heated insoles

USB heated insoles, £15.99, Amazon

Take your slippers one step further with these insoles, cut them to size and slip them into your shoes. They do need to be constantly connected, but if you plug them into a power bank close to your feet they’re perfect for working from home. You could even put the wire up your trouser leg and keep a power bank in your pocket for extra mobility or going on dog walks. They heat to 40-50 degrees which is perfect. Money-saving wise, They have the same stats as the gloves – less than 1p a day to heat, adding up to 5p a week.

Top Review: bought these for my brother as he has circulation problems due to an accident. He loves them. They fit in slippers and boots easy to charge. Well worth the money. My brother has size 12 feet and it even fits those.

USB hand warmers

USB rechargeable hand warmer, £24.99 (was £26.99), Amazon

With over 5k glowing reviews and 75% five-star rating, this was one of the highest-rated gadgets on Martin Lewis’ list. It offers fast heating and three different levels – all double-sided. It also has an extra handy feature – it doubles as a power bank for your devices. This is another 5p-a-week device to save you plenty on your energy bill.

Top Review: “Perfect in every way - easy to charge, the first charge I did overnight and used it for work next day between 12 & 22.00hrs. The unit was still giving off heat At 22.30 when I got home, and it heats up quickly.”

Electric Gilet

Heated body warmer, £25.99, Amazon

This electric gilet is a great way to warm up your body without putting on the heating, and at 5p a week to run, it won’t break the bank. It has nine carbon filter heating pads that produce heat in the abdomen and back. It features three different settings, all you need is a power bank to plug it into and you’re good to go.

Top Review: “This is amazing great heat for your back problems, or just to keep your back warm. but I do suggest ordering the next size up for a more comfy fit.

My hubby uses it for when he's walking.”

Microwavable wheat bag

Microwavable wheat bag, £8.99 (was £9.99), Amazon

This one costs 22p a week to run, and it’s great for heating up cold beds without having to switch on the heating at night. Just pop it in the microwave for 60 seconds and you’re good to go. It can mould to any part of the body, which also makes it a great choice for soothing aches and pains of the shoulders, back, neck, you name it! It’s got over 5k glowing reviews so you know it’s a keeper.

Top Review: “I use it when sitting watching TV when it’s chilly before bed but don’t want to put the heating on and I take it to bed after heating it up again. It’s great if your back’s giving you trouble.”

Hot water bottle

Cosy faux fur water bottle, £11.95, Amazon

Martin Lewis' team calculated that a hot water bottle will cost you 7p a day to run, adding up to 1 quid a week. This faux fur version is one of Amazon's top-rated with 9.4k glowing reviews and counting and we can see why. It’s just so snuggly!

Top Review: “Love this water bottle because it’s soft and cosy. I like to take it to bed with me and put my feet on it. I love that it’s still warm the next morning. Very good quality, recommended!”

Reusable hand warmers

Reusable gel hand warmers, £14.49, Amazon

On the first use, you click the silver coil and the liquid warms up. To reuse, you just need to boil these in the pan and put them into the supplied fleece covers. There are no batteries or wires to faff with, and they last a good 30 mins at a time. These are slightly more expensive to run than the other items above, costing £1.38 a week if you’re using a gas hob, or £4.43 if you’re using electric.

Top Review: "Very good, great colour and it came the next day! All of them worked perfectly and stayed warm for ages. Very good for cold winter walks or even to sleep with. They are super easy to use and hold."

