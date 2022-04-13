12 best energy saving devices for your home in 2022: How to save money in the long term

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Energy bills are set to increase, and though they are expensive already, we are on the hunt for easy solutions to keep prices low.

With many still working from home, it can be difficult keeping the costs of electricity down.

While some simple tasks, such as switching off every switch can help, of course there are some we can’t, for example, the fridge and freezer.

But there are some solutions out there to help you keep costs low, and smart devices are hugely popular.

RELATED: 7 simple changes to make at home to save big on your energy bills in 2022

READ MORE: 13 easy home hacks to slash your electricity bill now

From eco chargers and smart sockets, to solar-panelled tech, energy saving LED light bulbs, to the classic smart meter to really keep an eye on where your pennies are going, are just some of the must-haves, which are achievable and can keep costs down.

We have sifted through high street retailers to find the best energy saving devices to shop now.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Energy Monitor

An energy monitor is a must have for those who are conscious of their spending and want to monitor the rise in their energy bills.

This smart monitor keeps a check on the time, the wattage, electrical quantity, cost, and so much more to help save you energy and money.

Decdeal Power Energy Monitor, £17.99, Amazon

Solar charging bank

There is nothing worse than running out of power, whether that is on your phone, headphones, or laptop, when on the go, which is why a power bank is always helpful to keep on you in case of an emergency.

But a charging bank powered by solar energy is the latest must have, as it not only is cost-effective, eco-friendly, but means you will never run out of juice as you don’t have to charge it before you head out - so you’ll never be stuck.

Solar Power Bank, £24.95, Amazon

Bluetooth keyboard

A bluetooth keyboard sounds hi-tech, but actually it’s much simpler to use, and energy saving too.

Simply sync to your device and start typing away.

Bluetooth Foldable Keyboard, £28.99, Amazon

DISCOVER: Amazon spring sale – big savings on tech, home, beauty and even fashion too

Energy Saving light bulbs

An energy saving LED light bulb is often the first gadget people think of when trying to cut down their energy output, as it is affordable, and easy to achieve.

Shoppers can buy dimmable designs, as well as various lights, from warm white, to a cooler white light, depending on your preference.

Argos Home 8W LED ES Light Bulb, £4, Argos

Smart Plug

A smart plug, or two, maybe three, is a must for those who are looking to transform their home into a smart home, and control their gadgets and appliances remotely.

While some are wary they have left their straighteners on, or the heating, others are more eco-conscious and want to monitor their devices and energy bill.

Simply fit the smart plug into the socket, as you would other devices, and plug in your kettle, toaster, lamp, or other device in. Sync the plug to an app on your phone, so you can switch the power off, even when you’re not there, to conserve any wasteful energy.

Tapo Smart Plug, £27.99, Amazon

Rechargeable dehumidifier

A dehumidifier has been having a moment in recent years, as it takes away any moisture in the air, and provides clean air, which is ideal for those with allergies. However, as they run for the majority of the day, and even into the night, they can rinse your energy, which is why an energy-efficient alternative is a no brainer.

This creation is wireless and rechargeable, which means you can also take it on the go if you’re to go travelling, without fear of it racking up your energy bills.

Rechargeable Mini Dehumidifier, £15.99, Amazon

Smart Radiator Thermostat

A radiator thermostat is essential to tailor how hot your radiators heat up to, but a smart thermostat is the latest must-have.

This innovative device enables you to control multiple radiators, and zones, all of which can be managed via an app.

It also details the energy output and temperature, so you can be mindful of how hot your house is - and whether you really need the heating on.

Smart Radiator Thermostat, £129.99, Amazon

Smart Thermostat

Savvy shoppers may have stocked up on radiator thermostats, but you may also need a thermostat for the home, which are often found in the hallway or communal areas, and work to control the heating instead of individual radiators.

Considering your thermostat controls 60% of your energy bill, this is a smart device we believe every homeowner should have.

You can auto-schedule your heating to come on, be turned up or down, it modulated the efficiency of your boiler, but also has a feature to heat your home to your preferred temperature - even if you’re not home yet.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, £178.98, Amazon

Infrared Heating Panel

Infrared heating panel is the ideal purchase for those looking to reduce their energy bills, but also look for a cost-effective way to heat up your home.

This design works to raise the ambient temperature in the room to warm up your home at a lower cost. They can be mounted on the wall or ceiling, and is perfect for small rooms, offices or the kitchen and living space.

Electric Panel Heater Infrared, £125.99, Amazon

Compost caddy

A compost caddy may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think about smart devices to lower your energy, but they are useful and eco-friendly.

For those with a garden, or outside space, these work particularly well as you can use your compost to help grow your herb garden or other flowers.

Compost Caddy, £49.95, John Lewis

Solar garden lights

With warmer weather on the way we are looking for cost effective solutions for outdoor spaces and gardens.

Sainsbury’s has heard our cries as they have created a warm light strip of lights to line the path of your garden for that cosy feel when dining alfresco.

Home Solar Warm White Light, £12, Sainsbury’s

SEE MORE: Best solar garden lights with top reviews 2022: From John Lewis to Amazon

Solar powered headphones

Urbanista has created the world’s first self-charging wireless headphones, and they are not only unique, eco-friendly, and practical, but a stunning design too.

They charge whenever they are exposed to light, so you can enjoy hours upon hours of listening to your favourite tracks or podcasts. Similar to most headphones, this design has active noise cancelling so you can fully immerse yourself in the track, while Ambient Sound Mode allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, without interfering with your playlist.

URBANISTA Los Angeles Solar-Powered wireless headphones, £169.99, Selfridges

READ MORE: 14 cool tech gifts for kids and tweens

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.