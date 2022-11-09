Martin Lewis raves about this beauty gift set that's half-price in the Black Friday sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martin Lewis just sent fans into a frenzy with his recommended beauty buy that will save you money - so much so that he caused the Boots website to crash.

The Soap & Glory 13-piece beauty set is currently reduced from £68 to £33.50 in the Boots Black Friday sale - and is now flying off the virtual shelves thanks to the money-saving expert's advice. If you want to snap up the huge saving you'll need to act fast, as the deal ends on 15 November.

Soap & Glory Home is Where The Spa Is gift set, £33.50, (WAS £68), Boots

Martin Lewis recommended the beauty buy during his show Money Saving Expert on Tuesday, revealing to viewers that the set would cost £77 if the products were bought individually. Filled with a variety of masks, lotions, body scrubs, and more, the set not only saves you money - it will make the ultimate luxurious treat for all beauty fans.

The Home is Where the Spa Is set will make the perfect Christmas gift for beauty lovers - or as a treat to yourself for your next pamper evening. It's filled with some of Soap & Glory's best-selling products, with 10 full-sized goodies including The Scrub Of Your Life Smoothing Body Scrub, Face Soap & Clarity Vitamin C Facial Wash, and The Rushower Dry Shampoo, along with a mini Heel Genius Hydrating Foot Cream, Magnificoco Body Wash and a shower puff.

The lead-up to Christmas is always a time when we're trying to keep our costs to a minimum, but now more so than ever, we're looking for ways that we can make a saving. Martin Lewis has become a go-to for money-saving advice, sharing findings of the best discounts and savings on his ITV show and on social media.

Hurry! Snap up the half-price Christmas gift now before the deal ends.

