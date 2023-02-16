9 trending TikTok toys that will save your sanity this half term

Yes, we'll admit it. Half-term can be daunting.

A week away from school can make any parent nervous, especially in February when the weather isn't on our side, and the kids end up spending most of their time cooped up indoors.

Luckily for you, we have found some of the most popular viral TikTok toys that are guaranteed to keep kids of any age happy and occupied - all of which are available now on Amazon, and can arrive in record time thanks to good old Amazon Prime. Hurrah!

Best TikTok toys for kids

Aquabeads (for ages 4+)

Aquabeads Set, £20, Amazon

Coming with over 1800 beads, this aquabead set is lighting up on TikTok and is sure to keep any child entertained and occupied. This no-mess toy is perfect for parents looking to avoid a big cleanup, and for creative children who enjoy making their own creations - it's great for everyone!

Bubble Machine Toy (For ages 2+)

Bubble Machine Blower, £6.99, Amazon

Who doesn't love bubbles? No matter the age, bubbles will always be a hit with the kids - especially in the form of a bubble machine! For £6.99 and involving minimal mess and faff, you can be sure this gadget is a half-term must-have! TikTokers are obsessed with this right now.

Jewellery Making Kit (For ages 6+)

Jewellery Making Kit, £7.99, Amazon

Jewellery making is quite possibly one of the most effective ways to keep your child occupied - and moms on TikTok agree. For just £7.99, this handy kit comes with all the jewellery-making gear and keeps kids busy in a productive and creative way - this set is a real steal!

Bath Toy (For ages 1+)

Whale Bath Toy, £9.99, Amazon

Leave bathtime drama with your kids in the past with this £9.99 whale bath toy. Not only does it spray water, but it lights up, plays music, and is sure to keep dreaded bathtime fun and smooth sailing. TikTok fans can't get enough.

Sensory Toy Set

Sensory Toy Set, £15.99, Amazon

"A big hit with my kids" and "very very impressed" are just a few of the many positive comments left by happy customers reviewing this toy set. Designed to help relieve stress and aimed particularly toward children with ADHD, this set comes with 16 different types of novelty toys that can be enjoyed by both you and your children- you can't go wrong!

Cactus Talking Toy (For ages 1+)

Cactus Talking Toy, £20.99, Amazon

This talking Cactus toy is one we have seen all over our TikTok feeds recently. Meant to encourage speech for infants, this toy is not only great for babies and toddlers, but is also loved by older kids who find it hilarious to interact with - even parents are sure to have some fun with it!

Dentist Toy Kit (For ages 3+)

Dentist Kit Toy Set, £29.99, Amazon

Strange, we know but perfect for budding dentists! This cute kit is a toy loved by TikTokers and is aimed at kids of all ages and is sure to keep them busy. Allowing them to do everything from fitting braces to treating cavities, this educational toy will teach your child all about dental health whilst ensuring they are having fun at the same time.

Toniebox (for ages 3+)

Toniebox, £79.95, Amazon

A toy for you as well as the kids, this music player toy is all the rage on TikTok at the moment. Fitting various different characters at the top and suitable for ages 3+, it does everything from playing music to reading stories. With one happy customer writing that "It gets used morning, noon and night" by her kids, and is "amazing value for money" - it seems safe to say this Toniebox is a winner.

Marble Run Set (For ages 3+)

Marble Run Set, £28.99, Amazon

An old-school favourite, we can't say we were surprised to see this good old marble-run set trending on TikTok. A toy for children of all ages to enjoy, this set will keep your kids entertained for hours at a time, and can be played with alongside parents and friends. It is the perfect family toy!

