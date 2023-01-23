Stacey Solomon’s genius Amazon smoothie blender bottle is a breakfast hero

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon has found another amazing Amazon gadget – and this one will transform your breakfast routine, it’s absolutely genius!

The pregnant Loose Women presenter wanted a quick and easy solution for making breakfast smoothies on the go, so she snapped up a genius blender/drinking bottle.

Stacey shows how easy it is to make healthy breakfast smoothies with her new bottle

Loading the player...

You throw in the healthy ingredients of your choice, blend them up in a jiffy then drink it, straight out of the bottle. Easy peasy!

Stacey showed the fab gadget in action over the weekend on her Instagram stories. “Spinach Smoothie Sundays,” she wrote “On strict orders to keep my iron up… So Vitamins and smoothies daily to ensure I can have a home birth.”

She then went on to share “my honest review” as follows: “It’s perfect for me to make and go and I love that I can drink straight out of it. However, it’s slow (takes a while to blend) and you have to shake it up.”

Smoothie maker and bottle in one, £27.95, Amazon

We can totally live with that! It’s charged via USB cable, and a full charge lets you make between 10-15 bottles of juice. It has a detachable base for easy cleaning, or you can fill it with hot water ad a drop of soap and use the built-in cleaning mode.

It’s available in black and green as well as the white version Stacey has. We think this is going to be our new breakfast saviour, wouldn’t you agree?

KEEP SHOPPING

Stacey Solomon’s genius Amazon buys – kitchen gadgets, homeware & more

Meghan Markle swears by this one genius kitchen tool in her California home

Mrs Hinch shares her best Amazon finds – and you’re going to want them all

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.