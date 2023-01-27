Kim Kardashian's exact Nespresso coffee machine is 20% off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian loves her coffee in the mornings – so much so that she made a funny TikTok video on the subject.

As she gets her morning routine going with skincare and a cup of the hot stuff, a voice over says: “Good morning everybody! Did you know if you replace your morning cup of coffie with a nice cup of green tea, you can loose up to 87% of the little (expletive) joy you have left in your life?

As much as we love the sass, (don’t go changing Kim!) what really caught our eyes was Kim’s coffe machine of choice, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus.

Why? Well it’s an absolute mean machine that makes impeccable coffee (and more on that in a moment) – but mainly because it’s currently 20% off in the Amazon sale. You can get it for £159 instead of the RRP of £200.

So what’s so good about this coffee machine that it got the seal of approval by Ms Kim K? Well, for a start, the pods are larger so you’re getting a proper big cup of coffee right off the bat. There are four different sizes to choose from, from 40ml to 230ml.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus 11386 Coffee Machine, £159.99 (WAS £200), Amazon

The coffee tastes glorious thanks to their fancy ‘Vertuo’ system which reads each pod and brews it differently depending on the type, with centrifugation technology to gently and fully extract all the aromas.

It automatically closes and opens at the touch of a button and you just place in the pod - there’s absolutely no awkwardness loading it up.

Reviewers consistently give it the thumbs up for the generous amount of crema, and it scores top marks for being good value for money, being easy to use and delivering high-quality coffee. Honestly, we think it’s a morning essential – and now’s a perfect time to buy, before it goes back up to full price.

Well if it’s good enough for Kim...

