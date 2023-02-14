9 best personalised baby cardigans: The sweetest embroidered knits for little ones

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Take it from someone with a toddler – the most adorable personalised baby gift I received when my daughter was born was a cute cardigan with her name embroidered on.

And I’m not alone; royal Princess Eugenie shared the sweetest snap of her son August wearing a monogrammed sweater from Etsy shop Uncool Wool and recently, Stacey Dooley made hearts melt with this adorable video of boyfriend Kevin Clifton cradling their newborn daughter in a cream cardigan, with her name Minnie embroidered in pink.

Loading the player...

Personalised baby cardigans are all over Instagram too, with parents announcing their newborns with a chunky cardi emblazoned with their little one’s name, or posting pics of the newly expanded family with matching knits for older siblings.

One of the originals, The Little Worn Store, is so in demand that shoppers have to wait for the cardigans to be restocked every few weeks by keeping an eye on its Instagram page, and a quick Etsy search for 'personalised baby cardigans' throws up over 3,800 results!

They feel a little bit extra, but if there’s ever a time to go OTT it’s to tell the world about your newly born baby.

And once your baby has outgrown the knit, follow some savvy parents’ lead and use it as nursery décor. Hang it up in your kids’ room or even frame it to display on their wall.

You’ll find plenty of independent boutiques offering personalised custom baby cardigans, with many giving you not only the choice of which colour thread and cardigan to embroider, but other personalised aspects from the type of buttons to whether the cardi is hand or machine-knitted.

Due to the personalised nature of these knits, the lead time can be anything from a week to a month so bear that in mind if you’re looking to purchase one as a gift.

But with custom baby gifts the most thoughtful of presents for new parents, we’ve rounded up the personalised baby cardigans we love – some even come in matching adult sizing, too!

Best personalised baby cardigans

Uncool Wool personalised baby cardigans, from £20, Etsy

Princess Eugenie's son August was gifted an Uncool Wool custom-knit when he was born, and the Etsy shop offers a host of granny-style knit cardigans to choose from to be personalised.

It also offers a send-in service - find a cardigan you love, send it in and it can be embroidered for you.

Personalised hand-knitted baby cardigan, £89, Not On The High Street

This cute hand-knitted cardigan is available in over 20 shades, and there's over 20 colours of thread to choose from for the embroidery too.

For an extra fee, an initial can be embroidered onto the front too. Available from newborn to age 5-6.

Littlenameknits personalised baby cardigan, £28, Etsy

From ombre knits to classic neutral shades, pick your cardigan style and yarn colour for the cutest little cosy item.

Send-in personalised baby cardigan, from £14.50, Etsy

This send-in service lets you choose the colour of thread as well as offering a custom design service on a cardi that you submit. Top tip: Check your local charity shops and craft markets for hand-knitted cardigans.

Rainbow personalised baby cardigan, £40, Not On The High Street

A super soft knitted cardigan with hand embroidery in rainbow colours. Cute!

Knits By Annie personalised baby cardigan, from £25, Etsy

Hand knitted using chunky wool, these cardigans can be personalised by colour, thread colour and neckline too. Available from newborn to up to three years.

Personalised baby cardigan and knitted leggings set, £34, My 1st Years

This is the sweetest set, including chunky wool leggings and matching cardigan ready to be personalised.

August and Co Treasures personalised baby bobble cardigan, from £27, Etsy

This sweet handmade crochet cardigan can be chosen with or without bobbles, and up to two colours too.

Little Lily Lamb personalised baby cardigan, from £27.99, Etsy

We love the earthy tones of these hand-knitted cardigans, off-set with chunky cream thread with the name of your choice.

NOW SHOP

9 best slings and baby carriers for new parents

The best travel cots for babies with top reviews

The most fun sensory toys for babies and toddlers

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.