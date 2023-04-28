The new Little Mermaid books you're going to want to shop ASAP

We know the Little Mermaid live-action movie is going to make a major splash when it’s released on May 26, but in the meantime we’ve been doing a deep dive on Amazon to find out which Halle Bailey-inspired books we can shop now.

The Chloe x Halle singer is making history as the first Black Ariel, and the image of Disney’s beautiful new Little Mermaid, with her flowing red locs, is already iconic.

Fans are loving the new The Little Mermaid books and toys. Above, Halle Bailey shows off the new Ariel doll

Not only can you already buy the new Little Mermaid doll in Halle’s image, but you can also find children’s books with illustrations of the new Halle Bailey-inspired Ariel.

So if you want to get in the swim with some new Ariel books - from children’s Little Mermaid stories to the novelized version for older kids and grown-up Disney fans – you’re going to love our edit.

1/ 3 The Little Mermaid picture book © Amazon 'The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash' adapted by Ashley Franklin Reading age: 3 - 5 years



Fans are saying: "I love it !" said one fan who bought the book. "[I] originally bought it for my 9 year old daughter but I’m now about to buy a second book just for my self !!! It's amazing. The art work blew my mind and I’m so in love. I’m glad to finally see a book with people that look like us. She even grabbed the book and started reading it to me. We love it. Signed, 2 generations of little mermaid fans" This picture book retelling of the live-action Disney movie is already an Amazon bestseller.

$16.19 / £18.17 at Amazon 2/ 3 The Little Mermaid for beginning readers © Amazon World of Reading: The Little Mermaid: This is Ariel by Colin Hosten Reading age: 6+ years

Fans are saying:

"Great for kids and fans of The Little Mermaid. Beautiful book and my niece loves it."

This 32-page Level 2 World of Reading book allows kids to get to know mermaid princess Ariel and all of her fascinating friends.



$5.99 / £11.20 at Amazon 3/ 3 The Little Mermaid Live Action Novelization for older kids © Amazon Disney's The Little Mermaid: The Novelization by Faith Noelle Reading age: 8-12 years and up

Fans are saying: "Absolutely beautiful. Just received the book today. Beautifully written and I love the pics. Cannot wait to see the movie. Perfect addition to your 'Little Mermaids' library."

The official 256-page novelization of the Disney film is Amazon's #1 book in Children's Mermaid Folk Tales & Myths, with shoppers giving it 4.6 stars out of 5. $6.74 / £12.11 at Amazon

