Halle Bailey shares first look at The Little Mermaid - and shares sweet message to Prince Eric star We can't wait until this film is 'part of our world'!

Halle Bailey has completed filming as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and has shared a first look at the much-anticipated live-action film, while giving a shout out to her Prince Eric, Jonah Hauer-King.

Posting a snap of herself as Ariel in the ocean, she wrote: “And just like that..that’s a wrap. After auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21…we have finally made it… I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory… It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self-doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end.”

Reaching out to Jonah, who plays Prince Eric, she wrote: “This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be. I’m so grateful to have such lovely and talented people in the cast like @jonahhauerking that will be my friend for infinite lifetimes, @jacobtremblay who I’m so proud of and legends like @bardemantarctic @melissamccarthy @awkwafina @daveeddiggs who are masters of their craft but are so welcoming and open to little old me.”

Halle shared a snap of herself on set

Jonah has also previously shared snaps of the two together - and we can’t wait to see their Disney romance onscreen! He posted a selfie of the pair back in June with a crab emoji as the caption. Perhaps they were filming the famous lobster dinner scene from the animation? We’ll have to wait and see!

The pair are set to play Eric and Ariel

The Little Mermaid isn’t the only live-action Disney film in the works right now, as it was recently announced that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was set to play Snow White in an upcoming adaptation. Speaking about the casting choice, director Marc Webb told Deadline: “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

