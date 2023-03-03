Holly Willoughby's latest 'scary' but 'sexy' book recommendation is going viral on TikTok

Holly Willoughby has revealed the latest book that she couldn't put down - and the New York Times bestseller is a smash hit on TikTok.

Verity by Colleen Hoover is the thriller that's been going viral, following on from the author's huge success with her previous reads including It Ends With Us and Ugly Love. The gripping novel is described on Amazon as: "Shocking, unpredictable thriller with a twist that will leave you reeling," and we're adding Holly's recommended read to our list immediately.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Verity by Colleen Hoover, £4.50, Amazon

In a video shared on Wylde Moon's Instagram, the This Morning host shared her thoughts on the viral book. Holly said: "I got the book on your recommendations and I've just finished it, and I read it in under a week, which for me is super fast because I am the slowest reader known to mankind…It's not for the faint-hearted, it's really dark in places… but I did enjoy it."

She continued: "It was good and it had suspense and keeps you guessing. It's quite sexy, there's quite a lot of graphic in the bedroom stuff going on, and if you like that sort of thing… this is a goodie, so thank you for that recommendation, it scared me."

It's not just Holly who loved the book, the Colleen Hoover thriller has received glowing reviews, racking up over 130,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote: "By far the best book I have ever read, and now I am trying to make everyone read it, it is a great suspense book!!"

Another added: "This book was fantastic and had me hooked from start to finish. I read it in two evenings after work and was gutted when it was finished. I have three of Colleen Hoover's books now and this has been my favourite so far."

NOW SHOP

24 best books to read on holiday: Top reads for 2023

Holly Willoughby looks unreal in the most amazing green tweed mini dress

Holly Willoughby's holy grail concealer for covering dark circles is less than £7

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.