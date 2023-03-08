Disney just revealed the new Little Mermaid doll and you can pre-order it now on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We can’t wait to see the upcoming live action The Little Mermaid movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel this May, and we’re just as excited about the new Disney Ariel doll, revealed by Halle herself on Instagram.

The gorgeous Mattel doll is a reflection of Halle’s signature look in the film, from her ombre mermaid tail to red naturally curly and braided hair - and she even has Halle’s mole just above her eyebrow!

If you are wondering where to buy the Halle Bailey inspired Little Mermaid doll, we have good news. Amazon has the $14.99 (£19.99) toy available for pre-order ahead of its official April 23 release.

PRE-ORDER: Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll, $14.99 / £19.99, Amazon

Wearing a pink feathered blazer, Halle shared a first look at the highly-anticipated new Ariel doll on social media, getting emotional about seeing her character in doll form.

Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the upcoming live action Disney movie, was 'literally choking up' with emotion as she unveiled the new doll

Alongside the video of herself revealing the doll, the Chloe x Halle singer wrote: “Omg the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character. brb gonna go cry now.”

The adorable clip shows Halle showing off the Little Mermaid doll’s details, explaining she’s “literally choking up because this means so much to me”. She continued: “To have [a doll] that looks like me that’s my favorite Disney character is very surreal.”

Halle’s followers immediately flooded the post with likes and comments, with Euphoria star Storm Reid writing, “BEYOND”, and sister Chloe Bailey enthusing: “I’M BUYING 100 OF THEM!!!”

Same, Chloe, same!

