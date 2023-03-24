13 Stylish coronation jewellery gifts: From Pandora's tiara charms to unique Etsy crown rings

Elizabeth Aminoff
Stylish Coronation jewellery gifts for women. From Pandora tiara charms and Etsy crown rings, to Accessorize union jack earrings, and London inspired buys, you are sure to find something you love.
With the King's coronation soon approaching, we thought it was about time to get in the royal spirit with royal-inspired jewellery.
Perfect for gifting, ensure your loved ones remember this momentous occasion by treating them to one of these special, royal-themed pieces. With everything from tiara rings to unique royal charms, we have found the best coronation jewellery out there that any of your loved ones are bound to love.
Tiara crown ring
Tiara Crown Ring, £45, Pandora
Let that special someone have her princess moment with this gorgeous tiara ring. The perfect coronation gift, this is a present anyone is bound to cherish.
The iconic signet ring
Wedgwood Lion and Crown Signet Ring, £750, Liberty
This mega signet ring is the ultimate ode to British heritage and would be adored by any jewellery lover.
Crown stud earrings
Crown Stud Earrings, £45, Pandora
These gorgeous earrings are fun, sparkly and chic, and make a great way to commemorate the coronation.
London charm bracelet
London Charm Bracelet, £10, Accessorize
Charm bracelets are always a failsafe gift - and this one is especially stunning. Dangling with all things London-inspired, it would make the perfect coronation present.
Gold crown ring
Sparkling Gold Crown Ring, £90, Pandora
If they love sparkle and bling, then this ring is set to impress.
Gold crown necklace
Gold Dainty Crown Necklace, £19.50, Etsy
This delicate, dainty crown necklace is both stunning and understated, and works as a great everyday piece.
Union Jack charm
Union Jack Heart Charm, £19.50, Pandora
Great to add to an existing charm bracelet, or just to keep as a memento, this union jack charm is a classic piece.
Tiffany & Co. Crown pendant
Crown Pendant Charm, £335, Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co. never disappoints, and this crown pendant charm says it all. Timeless and elegant, this is a coronation gift worth giving.
Coronation charm earrings
Set Of Three Coronation Charm Earrings, £10, Accessorize
These coronation-inspired hoops are bound to keep the lucky recipient happy and in the royal spirit.
Dainty crown ring
Dainty Crown Ring, £96.12, Etsy
Looking for something special? This solid gold, dainty crown ring will do the trick!
Mini crown earrings
Mini Crown Earrings, £12.99, Etsy
Budget friendly and chic, these pretty crown studs will do the trick as the perfect coronation present!
Royal guard charm
Royal Guard Charm, £35, Pandora
Because what says coronation better than a royal guard?
Crown drop earrings
Crown Drop Earrings, £8, Accessorize
It doesn’t get much better than these statement, crown drop earrings from Accessorize. Embedded with red, white and blue diamontes, they are sure to garner compliments.
