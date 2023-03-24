13 Stylish coronation jewellery gifts: From Pandora's tiara charms to unique Etsy crown rings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the King's coronation soon approaching, we thought it was about time to get in the royal spirit with royal-inspired jewellery.

Perfect for gifting, ensure your loved ones remember this momentous occasion by treating them to one of these special, royal-themed pieces. With everything from tiara rings to unique royal charms, we have found the best coronation jewellery out there that any of your loved ones are bound to love.

Tiara crown ring

Tiara Crown Ring, £45, Pandora

Let that special someone have her princess moment with this gorgeous tiara ring. The perfect coronation gift, this is a present anyone is bound to cherish.

The iconic signet ring

Wedgwood Lion and Crown Signet Ring, £750, Liberty

This mega signet ring is the ultimate ode to British heritage and would be adored by any jewellery lover.

Crown stud earrings

Crown Stud Earrings, £45, Pandora

These gorgeous earrings are fun, sparkly and chic, and make a great way to commemorate the coronation.

London charm bracelet

London Charm Bracelet, £10, Accessorize

Charm bracelets are always a failsafe gift - and this one is especially stunning. Dangling with all things London-inspired, it would make the perfect coronation present.

Gold crown ring

Sparkling Gold Crown Ring, £90, Pandora

If they love sparkle and bling, then this ring is set to impress.

Gold crown necklace

Gold Dainty Crown Necklace, £19.50, Etsy

This delicate, dainty crown necklace is both stunning and understated, and works as a great everyday piece.

Union Jack charm

Union Jack Heart Charm, £19.50, Pandora

Great to add to an existing charm bracelet, or just to keep as a memento, this union jack charm is a classic piece.

Tiffany & Co. Crown pendant

Crown Pendant Charm, £335, Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co. never disappoints, and this crown pendant charm says it all. Timeless and elegant, this is a coronation gift worth giving.

Coronation charm earrings

Set Of Three Coronation Charm Earrings, £10, Accessorize

These coronation-inspired hoops are bound to keep the lucky recipient happy and in the royal spirit.

Dainty crown ring

Dainty Crown Ring, £96.12, Etsy

Looking for something special? This solid gold, dainty crown ring will do the trick!

Mini crown earrings

Mini Crown Earrings, £12.99, Etsy

Budget friendly and chic, these pretty crown studs will do the trick as the perfect coronation present!

Royal guard charm

Royal Guard Charm, £35, Pandora

Because what says coronation better than a royal guard?

Crown drop earrings

Crown Drop Earrings, £8, Accessorize

It doesn’t get much better than these statement, crown drop earrings from Accessorize. Embedded with red, white and blue diamontes, they are sure to garner compliments.

