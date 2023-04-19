How to look expensive - Influencer Kate Hutchins shares 10 affordable ways to dress the part

Style maven Kate Hutchins knows good style - here are her tips for how to look expensive (without spending lots of money)...

The outfit I choose to wear each day has a big impact on my confidence, overall mood, and how my day unfolds. So, it’s important for me to prioritise feeling good about what I'm wearing. I would describe my style as "classic and chic," and I always aim to look polished and "put-together" with minimal effort as this is what makes me feel best!

A go-to look for me is an outfit from some of my favourite high street brands - H&M, Arket, Mango to name a few - paired with luxury accessories – combining my love for both high street and high-end fashion.

My top 10 tips for making an outfit look expensive

Invest in the staples

Spending that little bit more on your basic white tees, black blazer or spring trench will make all the difference and save you money in the long run as they can work season after season.

Try it: A white tee is a great basis for a chic outfit

When in doubt, go for an all black ootd

They always look chic, expensive and like you mean business. A pairing that I love on days when I want to feel comfortable but still look chic is leggings, a hoodie and a blazer over the top.

Jewellery will do the trick

An outfit is not complete without jewellery, it makes the look feel more considered and gives it that extra touch. My go to are a pair of chunky hoops, my watch and a dainty necklace.

Consider accentuated shapes

A blazer with strong sharp shoulder pads will look far more expensive than a shapeless fit. Or an extra pointed pair of boots will immediately look killer!

Focus on fit!

Good fitting clothing will instantly make you look well put together. Especially with trousers, I will often get mine tailored as they can sometimes be tricky to buy perfectly right. However when it comes to knitwear, tees and blazers, I'll often go up a size or two for that off duty, effortless kinda vibe.

Glossy hair - always

Another way to look expensive is keeping your hair looking polished. My go to is a soft blowed-out look however, on the days where I don’t have the time, I’ll pop it in a sleek bun (often with an Olaplex hair mask in whilst I am at it).

Small tweaks go a long way

Pay attention to the small details of an outfit. For example ruching up the sleeves of your blazer, popping a knit over your shoulders or making sure your white shirt is crisp.

Try it: Throw on a knit over your shoulders to instantly make you look more polished

Look after your clothes

With a little bit of effort and love you can bring clothes back to life. I have a great lint remover that de-bobbles and refreshes. I also have two bunny rabbits so I’m constantly removing dust and fur with a lint roller, which again instantly gives that clean, sharp look.

Get polishing

Speaking of clean, don’t forget to give your shoes a good scrub. Dirty shoes will instantly bring an outfit down so I’m always shining my boots or "pink stuffing" my white trainers to give them a new lease of life.

Don’t forget the power of sunglasses

A pair of sunglasses instantly elevate a look, and you don’t have to spend a fortune - the high street have some fab designer inspired shades.

Follow Kate on Instagram @kateehutchins.