10 best oversized shirts to brighten up your summer wardrobe

Oversized shirts are trending this season – and for good reason.

An easy-breezy style that can be dressed up or down, it doesn't get more versatile than an oversized poplin shirt – and with the current warm weather here to stay, you'll be glad you invested in one.

Gigi Hadid, Frankie Bridge and Louise Redknapp are all fans of the oversized shirt trend

H&M, ASOS, River Island and more high street brands are selling them in a wide variety of colours right now – from bright orange to 'Bottega green', bubblegum pink and more – but you better ack quickly. Oversized shirts are practically flying off of the virtual shelves right now – get yours while you can.

Pink Oversized Shirt, £17.99, H&M

Bubblegum pink is having a moment right now, and we'd like to thank Margot Robbie for bringing back Barbiecore.

Miss Selfridge Yellow Oversized Shirt, £25.99, ASOS

This sunshine yellow shirt is so chic! We'd recommend styling it with pale blue jeans and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Orange Oversized Shirt, £47, & Other Stories

Reduced to £47 in the sale, you're sure to stand out in this gorgeous orange shirt from & Other Stories.

Green Oversized Shirt, £31.20, Oasis

This apple green number is selling like hotcakes – go, go, go!

Bright Blue Oversized Shirt, £25.99, New Look

We love everything about this oversized shirt, from the ocean blue shade to the lightweight fabric.

Gingham Oversized Shirt, £49, Omnes

This eco-friendly shirt is adorned in a vibrant yellow and pink gingham print, just imagine how chic it'll look teamed with white jeans.

Green Striped Oversized Shirt, £42, Nobody's Child

Celebrity favourite Nobody's Child is selling the coolest striped shirt. Take inspiration from the model and layer it over a white seamless bodysuit.

Frankie Shop Bright Pink Oversized Shirt, £92, Net-a-Porter

Available in both pink and green, this vibrant shirt might just be a summer essential.

Lilac Oversized Shirt, £19.99, Stradivarius

You can never go wrong with a pretty pastel shade!

Green Oversized Poplin Shirt, £29.99, Zara

If you're a huge fan of neon then you NEED this poplin shirt from Zara.

