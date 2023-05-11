Meghan Markle's sold-out sandals are back in stock - and on sale

The Duchess of Sussex has more than a dozen pairs of Sarah Flint shoes - shop the sale with up to 60% off

When Meghan Markle was first spotted wearing the 'Grear' sandal by Sarah Flint, the style immediately sold out. But now not only is the Duchess of Sussex’s go-to sandal available to shop, you can also get a pair on sale.

Incredibly, Duchess Meghan has more than a dozen different pairs of Sarah Flint shoes by our latest count! And we spotted more than one of her faves, including her go-to 'Natalie' ballerina flats, in the sale, where there’s up to 60% off selected styles. Plus, if you're a new customer you can sign up for $50 off your first order.

"Meghan has worn so many different styles, but I really love the way she wears our flats. Her cool, classic look goes so well with little pointy toe flats!" Sarah told HELLO! Canada in 2016.

The shoe brand, which has boutiques in Dallas and Atlanta, has been a staple in Meghan’s wardrobe since her days on Suits.

Grear sandals, $296.25 (WAS $395)

Meghan was spotted rocking the Grear style on Instagram during her pre-royal days, and again when she attended Prince Harry’s polo match with BFF Serena Williams and the tennis icon’s husband Alexis Ohanian.

Natalie ballerinas, from $270 (WAS $450) at Sarah Flint

We’d say the most famous appearance of the Natalie flats would be when Meghan made her first-ever appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus games, teaming the ballerinas with a cognac Everlane tote.

The Sarah Flint woman ”is a busy, modern woman with sophisticated, timeless style. She wants to look fresh and polished in an effortless way," designer Sarah once explained to HELLO!, noting that Meghan has “a cool twist to her style which I like”.

“[Meghan’s] very chic,” Sarah said in the same interview. “I also like that she doesn’t only wear, like, 100mm heels. She wears a lot of cute flats and sometimes she wears our 85 mm heels, which is nice.”

Sarah Flint celebrity fans also included more A-listers, from Amal Clooney to Reese Witherspoon.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have some amazing women wear my shoes and I love to see how they each style them,” Sarah once told HELLO! Canada of her celebrity following. “Just like real women, they each wear them in their own way, whether it’s with a feminine dress or ripped up denim.”