Meghan Markle uses this eyeliner to 'amp up' her look – and it's in the Boots beauty sale

Meghan Markle's beauty look is always on point - and she has a few timeless go-to makeup products that she has consistently relied on over the years.

One that she has said she uses to 'amp up' her eyes is MAC's Eye Kohl eyeliner in the shade Teddy - and it's in the Boots beauty sale right now.

You can save on not just Meghan’s eyeliner, but also more selected premium beauty products, from MAC to Kiehl’s, NARS to Urban Decay, if you shop right now.

The Duchess of Sussex once told Allure that her former makeup artist introduced her to the gorgeous warm brown ‘Teddy’ liner, which is a real celebrity favourite and key to her makeup routine, the ‘five-minute face’.

MAC Cosmetics' Eye Kohl eyeliner in 'Teddy', £14.45 (WAS £17), Boots

“If I'm going to amp [my makeup] up for the night, then I use MAC ‘Teddy’ eyeliner, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it,” she said.

“A makeup artist I work with often, Kayleen McAdams, turned me on to it. It's what she uses on Sofia Vergara, and who wouldn't want those gorgeous brown almond eyes?"

And combined with Meghan’s other favourites - like NARS Orgasm blush, which is also in the sale, Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick and £8.99 bargain Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara - we’d say that’s a classic beauty look we can't resist.

