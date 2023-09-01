15+ best Labor Day 2023 sales to shop now before it's too late

I don't know about you, but the end of summer brings mixed feelings - excitement because a new season (and sweater weather!) will soon be kicking in, but also having the end-of-summer blues because vacation is over. Well, here's something that will work with both! Get a fresh start with some new finds in the Labor Day sales - which will also give you a little mood-boosting retail therapy.
It's hard to believe Labor Day is already here and the annual sales are ON whether you're looking for deals on fashion, beauty or home.
When is Labor Day?
While these days it’s also known for being part of the end-of-summer sale season, Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 after labor activists fought for the contributions of America's workforce to be recognized.
Held on the first Monday of September each year, in 2023 Labor Day is on September 4. Of course, a lot of the Labor Day sales kick off much earlier, in late August.
What stores have Labor Day sales?
There are really Labor Day sales, across the board, but I do have my favorites. I recommend Nordstrom and Saks for great discounts on designer goods - keep an eye out for big savings on Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's favorites - and Sephora and Ulta for the best beauty buys. Labor Day is also known as a great weekend to shop for big ticket items, like mattresses, for less.
When looking for our faves, we took into consideration:
Popularity: Based on the last few seasons, I know what HELLO! readers want to shop most.
Trusted retailers: What's a great discount if you can't depend on reliable quality and customer service? That's why all the stores included on this list are ones we know and love.
Great discounts: You'll find discounts between 30% and 70% off so you know you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Availability and stock: There's nothing worse than trying to shop something only to find it's sold out, so I've looked for retailers that have lots of options and in-stock items.
We’ve tracked down some of the best Labor Day sales to shop before time runs out!
LABOR DAY WEEKEND SALES: SHOP THE BEST DEALS
These retailers are having big sales this weekend, and I scoured the deals to find the best buys...
1/16
Anthropologie
ANTHROPOLOGIE Mezze Monogram Mug
Sometimes a splurge isnt' necessary to add something special to your home or wardrobe, and I love Anthropologie's chic options. Plus, there's an extra 40% selected items - like this cute personalized mug that's under $6.
2/16
Saks Fifth Avenue
JIMMY CHOO Cloud Bow Satin Clutch
There’s no better time than to shop for investment pieces - and this Jimmy Choo clutch is perfect for the holiday party season AND wedding season come spring.
3/16
Nordstrom
RAY-BAN Mega Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nordstrom is one of my favorite places to shop for contemporary and designer brands - and there are some great deals to be had. For example, classic Ray-Ban sunglasses for up to 50% off.
4/16
Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin
FENTY BEAUTY Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
Fenty holds a special place in my beauty bag, and with favorites up to 50% off until September 4, I'm ready for my fall glow-up.
5/16
Reformation
REFORMATION 'Brittney' dress
Reformation is a celebrity fave with fans including Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, Millie Bobby Brown and Kendall Jenner. And right now you can score one of the A-list brand's amazing looks for up to 70% off.
6/16
Away Travel
AWAY Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Kylie Jenner takes stacks of Away’s chic and durable suitcases when she travels - and now you can shop up to 35% off select luggage and bags in the brand’s rare sale through September 4 only.
7/16
Macy's
MACY'S 18" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace
Macy's is having a massive Labor Day sale, offering an EXTRA 20% off selected sale and clearance items.
And with the 'old money' aesthetic and quiet luxury trending on TikTok, it's no wonder this freshwater pearl necklace is a Macy's bestseller - and it's 64% off with the special discount code.
8/16
H&M
H&M Wrap Dress
Shop H&M's sale with up to 60% off womenswear as well as menswear, baby and kids fashion. Get ready for back to work with fall-ready looks like this stylish wrap dress.
9/16
Our Place
OUR PLACE Always Pan + Perfect Pot set
There are sitewide savings up to 40% off for a limited time at Our Place, the brand behind the viral Always Pan. The 4-piece set that's $339, reduced from $565. Celebrity fans of the cookware include Selena Gomez and Gwyneth Paltrow.
10/16
Skinstore
ESPA Aventurine Jade Eye Contour Massage Tool
Getting ready to face the real world after summer vacation? Skinstore has everything you need to create a self-care space in your home with up to 25% off with the code: LABOR. An ESPA jade eye roller to cool, calm and soothe, while reducing the appearance of under eye bags, which is $34.50 (down from $46) with the discount code.
11/16
Coach
Jennifer looked stylish in a sexy white bodysuit and cardigan, and carrying her shoulder bag as a clutch
COACH Studio Bag
Need a dose of style this Labor Day? Shop the regular sale or sign up to Coach’s Insider program and get 25% off select full-price styles through September 4. Just sign in and use code INSIDER at checkout.
My fave deal: Jennifer Lopez's black quilted Studio bag for $150 off!
12/16
Net-a-Porter
VEJA sneakers
As a professional shopper, there's no joy greater than finding a great deal on Net-a-Porter. And right now on selected sale items you can get an extra 20% off with the code: EXTRA20.
The Clear the Rack sale coincides with Labor Day Weekend, so you can save even more on Nordstrom Rack's discounted fashion, beauty and homeware items.
Did you know heiress Nicky Hilton's glamorous weddingat London's Kensington Palace - Prince William and Princess Kate's former home - was scented with NEST New York candles? And right now you can score the luxe candles and diffusers for up to 40% off on sale.
14/16
Amazon
REVLON One-step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer & Hot Brush
Filed under: viral must-haves. You may have spotted this multi-tasker on Instagram or TikTok for it's ability to give you a perfect blow-out in way less time. Amazon shoppers are raving about it - so I suggest you grab one while it's on sale!
