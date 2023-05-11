Princess Kate loves this all-purpose spring jacket and you can buy it on Amazon

Are you looking for an all-purpose lightweight jacket that’ll do the job on chilly days - and keep you dry during those sudden downpours? Princess Kate might just have the answer - and the best thing is, you can shop it on Amazon!

Kate is a big fan of the Stina Women's Jacket from Swedish company Fjällräven (royal followers might remember she wore it during a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School at the Paddington Recreation Ground in London)

It’s comfortable, durable and stylish (would we expect anything less from Kate? I think not!) It features shaped sleeves which make for a nice silhouette and a fixed hood that fits snugly on your face to keep out the cold. In a clever bit of design work, there are two vertical zipped pockets, conveniently placed under the chest for the least possible bulk.

The cuffs have a velcro closure, which helps to keep the cuffs snug on the wrists and keep out the cold, and the hem features adjustable elastic so it can be cinched to fit close to the waist, to keep it toasty and creating a flattering silhouette.

Kate chose the green version, but it’s available in eight other hues, including grey, olive and buckwheat brown - plus there’s a lovely plum-hued version for those wanting something a little more vibrant.

All colourways are made of the brand’s signature textiles, G1000 original and G-1000 Lite. What are those you may ask? Well, they’re densely woven fabrics made from 65% polyester and 35% cotton and treated with Greenland Wax, making them water-resistant too and even more wind-resistant and durable. In short, the material is hardwearing, ventilating, wind-resistant and offers protection from UV rays.

The price of the jacket ranges from £180.99 / $184 to £244 /199.95 depending on the size, so check to see which one fits you best. According to the reviews, it’s best to order a size up if you’re wanting to wear it with a thick jumper underneath.

Kate chose the brand's green version, but the Stina jacket is also available in eight other colours, including this lovely red hue, labelled plum

Speaking of the reviews, they’re glowing, and many hailing it as “beautifully cut.”. Says one: “Cute styling, nice fabric, lightweight but still stylish enough to not look like a hiker. I really love it and will consider other colors. The black is great for business travel.”

Says another: “The quality is great. Jacket fits me (M) as adjusted, the sleeves do not need to be folded down, the velcro closure on the sleeve is good and the pockets are deep enough. The length - it’s slightly longer at the back, it goes a bit over the butt. I find the jacket just class, it is worth the money.”

