Mrs Hinch's cosy towelling hoodie from Amazon is definitely going to sell out

Mrs Hinch - aka Sophie Hinchliffe - has treated fans to a GRWM on her Instagram - that's a 'Get Ready With Me' video for those of you who might not know.

While we loved watching the influencer do her hair and makeup - and we have a roundup of all of her favourite makeup and skincare products - it was her cosy looking towelling hoodie that caught our attention.

And we're not the only ones - one fan asked and Mrs Hinch revealed it was in fact an Amazon purchase.

Mrs Hinch doing finishing off her hair and makeup in a GRWM video

Easy to find, the Seashell towelling robe is £54.95, and is available in three colours. Mrs Hinch has the sand coloured style.

The premium super-absorbent terry cloth inner is combined with a super soft velvet cotton outer. There's also a large kangaroo pocket and 3/4 roomy length sleeves.

Seashell towelling robe, £54.95, Amazon

According to the website, it's Ideal for the beach, swimming, poolside, surfing, SUP and camping. Intended to be an oversized fit, you'll be able to change discreetly from within the robe.

One happy customer wrote in the reviews section on Amazon: "What a fantastic robe, stunning material - soft, comfortable and feels of great quality. The size guide helped me with my selection as I wanted this robe slightly oversized to help with changing underneath after a swim - it's perfect.

"I love the subtle and classy branding - stitched logos are very nicely done. The outer fabric has a really nice shine/shimmer which looks great in the light and the inner fabric is very soft and comfortable. I purchased this towel robe to accompany my heavy duty waterproof robe - also from this brand and I love them both, it gives me a great lightweight option for changing and generally keeping me warm after a swim."

The Amazon shopper continued: "I highly recommend this product and the brand in general as I have a number of products from the range and can't wait to see what they come out with next!"

