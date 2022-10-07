5 best bagless vacuums with the top reviews

A vacuum cleaner is an essential in every home, but often people are unsure which type of vacuum is best suited to their needs. Bagless vacuums have been growing in popularity thanks to their high suction power and efficiency - as they save both time and money by eliminating the need to change the bag. But which is the best bagless vacuum to shop?

Whether you're searching for a cordless, upright, or pet vacuum, we've searched high and low for the best bagless vacuum cleaners from Dyson to Shark, Vax and more.

Best bagless vacuums

Top-rated bagless vacuum

Dyson V8 Extra Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Extra Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, was £329.99, now £229.99, Dyson

Dyson is known for its ultra-efficient gadgets, so it's no surprise that the brand's bagless vacuum is one of the top-rated. The cordless hoover features a motorhead cleaner head with detangling technology, which prevents hairs from getting stuck in the vacuum and impacting its performance. The acoustic control keeps the noise to a minimum, with a fully-sealed filtration system to trap even the smallest of particles. Not only that, the vacuum transforms into a handheld for accessing hard-to-reach areas, or for cleaning your car.

Top review: " The Dyson V8 is a game-changer. It is lightweight, easy to change the various attachments, is simple to empty, has great suction and (the best part) is cordless! Having the Dyson has made me realise how little I was vacuuming before with my upright. It is so enjoyable to use, I find I use it every day. Vacuuming the stairs is so easy and it does a great job in the car too! I highly recommend the V8. My house has never been so clean!"

Best cordless bagless vacuum cleaner

Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, was £599, now £279, Amazon

Featuring smart censored technology, the Tineco bagless vacuum senses hidden dirt and debris and increases its suction power accordingly, with a lightweight and cordless design. The hoover seamlessly transforms into a handheld hoover - and can even be connected to your smartphone via the app, to keep track of the battery levels and suction performance. Plus, it's currently 53% off in the Amazon sale!

Top review: "It's made vacuuming a pleasure, never thought I'd say that!! The vacuum is aesthetically pleasing and looks great on our wall, it puts me in mind of Apple products - if they made a vacuum it would look like this. When it senses more dust/dirt it automatically increases the power and when it finds little or no dust the power reduces helping to prolong the battery. We have a medium-sized house and can easily hoover the whole place on one battery. Since using this, our carpets look and feel cleaner. The filter cleaning tool is a godsend, no more dusty dirty hands, it's so easy I clean the filter after every use, and don't find it an annoying chore."

Best upright bagless vacuum cleaner

Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

Shark Bagless Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, £169, Amazon

From Mrs Hinch's favourite brand, the Sharkless bagless vacuum cleaner has racked up impressive ratings for its LED smart display and anti-hair wrap technology. It's designed with three cleaning modes and a bending wand to access hard-to-reach areas.

Top review: "Brilliant quality and value. This cleaner is fantastic across the board. High build quality, modular (for easy use and maintenance), very simple and effortless to use, incredible suction power, and the anti-hair wrap works brilliantly."

Best budget bagless vacuum cleaner

Vytronix Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

Vytronix Bagless Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, £52.99, Amazon

If you're on a budget, the Vytronix bagless vacuum cleaner is a great option. Coming in at just £54.99, the hoover has still racked up impressive reviews, with over 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has filtration technology to separate unwanted particles from the airflow for a cleaner home, with a compact design for space-saving.

Top review: "Great suction and light to carry. I am so tired of hoovers that don't suck enough, and I was worried that this would be another of those. It really wasn't. I used it for the first time yesterday and it has sucked up so much fine dust, hairs, and debris that it has actually made a noticeable difference to the air quality of the house. Great little hoover at a great little price!"

Best pet bagless vacuum cleaner

Vax Air Lift Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Vax Air Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, £119, Amazon

The Vax upright vacuum lifts out to become a cordless hoover whilst maintaining an ultra-lightweight design. It's built with steerable technology, allowing you to navigate smoothly around furniture, and comes with a turbo tool, a 3-in-1 pet tool, and an upholstery tool - making it a cleaning must-have for homes with pets.

Top review: "Cannot believe how good this is! A new puppy and an old-ish Henry hoover were leaving me frustrated. I was having to hoover twice a day and it was a real effort to try and get up all the puppy hair. Purchased this Vax Air Lift Pet and I literally cannot believe the difference! Right from the first use, I knew I had made a good choice as I could see where the carpet piles had been lifted and cleaned rather than just flattened which is what my Henry would do. After the second use, there was already a good amount of dust and dirt in the tank. It's quiet and light, and it's so easy to move around. The power cord is very long so I can do the whole downstairs without unplugging."

