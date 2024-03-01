I tried Holly Willoughby's glowing body makeup she swears by instead of fake tan - here's my honest opinion

Holly Willoughby always looks radiant when appearing on our screens, with an enviable tan all year round that looks so natural. The secret to Holly's sunkissed glow? The former This Morning presenter has revealed that she doesn't wear fake tan, but she does use the Vita Liberata Body Makeup for a bronzed appearance.

Previously speaking on the Beauty Full Lives podcast, Holly said: "Everybody thinks I wear fake tan but I hate fake tan! Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life. But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit".

© Getty Holly always has a natural-looking glow

The bestselling Body Blur has a wash-off formula designed to give a bronzed finish while smoothing out any imperfections. As someone who uses fake tan religiously every week, I was keen to try out Holly's alternative – and this is what I thought.

My first impression was how lovely the colour looked. It does appear quite dark when it first comes out of the tube, but as I applied it I found it blended out really nicely into a natural-looking tan with a glowy tint. It definitely does give a flawless appearance, and I noticed that it thoroughly covered any marks on my skin.

© Sophie Bates I tried the Vita Liberata body makeup in Medium

Retailing at £33 / $39, this is slightly pricier than some regular fake tans, although as an alternative for when you want to look bronzed but don't want to tan, it's a great, long-lasting option. Boots is also offering a free 100ml gradual tan when you spend £20 on Vita Liberata, so with the free gift, you're getting even more for your money.

The Boots website recommends applying to skin that's clean and free from moisturiser, using a tanning mitt to blend in circular motions. I found that the tan blended nicely, and I didn't experience any streaks or patchiness.

The body blur comes in Light, Medium, and Dark shades, and while I am fair-skinned, I opted for the medium which perfectly matched what I was looking for. I would imagine that the light shade is quite subtle, so it's maybe a good one to start with if you're not used to tanning and have pale skin, however, if you want to achieve more of a bronzed look, I would choose the medium or dark shades depending on your complexion.

© Boots Boots shared how the body makeup looks once applied

The body makeup didn't feel sticky on my skin and I didn't experience any transfer onto my clothes, although I personally wouldn't risk wearing white clothing while using the product. It washed off so easily, which is great at the end of the day, but also means you should be cautious to avoid rain or drinks being spilled on your skin if you're on a night out.

The Body Blur has received positive reviews on the Boots website, with plenty of shoppers praising its flawless appearance.

One reviewer wrote: "Wouldn’t be without it. This is amazing for a blurring flawless finish, especially for legs. Doesn’t come off easily unless you wash it off in the shower. Covers a multitude and the tube lasts ages. I highly recommend."

© Sophie Bates The body makeup comes with a free gradual tan on the Boots website

However, other shoppers have remarked that the product does transfer onto clothes, so I would recommend first trying it when you're wearing dark clothing to minimise risk initially.

Final thoughts on the Vita Liberata Body Makeup

Holly's go-to body makeup is absolutely worth trying if you're looking for a wash-off tanning option for special occasions, spontaneous plans, and days when you don't have time to apply a fake tan. I would say that it's particularly effective for use on your legs when you want to feel a little more confident wearing skirts and dresses. I know that I will be taking mine on holiday to apply in the evenings for an extra glow that can be washed off, and I can't wait to try out the complimentary gradual tan, too.