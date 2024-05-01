11 best eye creams to smooth, brighten and banish dark circles

Looking to add an eye cream to your skincare routine? Specifically designed for the delicate skin around your eyes, new advanced formulas can transform the area from dull, dark and puffy to smooth, soft, refreshed and revitalised.

For eye creams that actually work, keep reading, as I've found the best products on the market to target every skin concern. I've also been in touch with Harley Street's Dr Sam Bunting for her expert opinion on the benefits of using an eye cream, as well as her top tips on how to tackle puffy eyes.

What are the benefits of using an eye cream?

"I see an eye cream as serving multiple functions, if correctly formulated (and that’s a big if!), it can protect against oxidative stress from environmental stressors," says Dr Sam Bunting. "It can also help build the delicate skin barrier - the skin here is the thinnest on the body and it's often the first to show signs that we’re using something irritating on our skin. Finally, it can also build collagen to keep skin thick and crease-resistant, as it’s an area that’s constantly squeezed by the muscles around the eyes when we smile."

How to apply an eye cream?

The area around our eyes is so delicate, it's important to apply products gently to avoid damage and irritation - pat it in instead of dragging, and try using your ring finger for lighter pressure. As a general rule the thinnest products with the most active ingredients should be applied first in your skincare routine, this usually means your eye cream will come after your serum and before your moisturiser. Remember, products containing retinol should only be applied at night, while you'll benefit the most from formulas containing vitamin C when they're used in the morning.

"It is absolutely crucial to apply sunscreen on the eye area, a zone many consumers skip," adds Sam. "After all, 80% of ageing is due to our environment and is preventable. This protects both your collagen and elastin, the protein that gives skin it’s snap - try using a mineral sunscreen like Flawless Gossamer SPF 50 if you have sensitive eyes to avoid stinging."

How I chose the best eye creams

As well as speaking to industry experts and the beauty obsessives on HELLO!'s Shopping Team, I've searched verified reviews to bring you the most-loved eye creams available online. I've included options suitable for a range of budget and skincare concerns, so there's something for everyone.

Best eye creams

What are the causes of dark circles?

Dr Sam Bunting says: "Dark circles occur for a number of reasons. As we age, the thinnest skin on our body, which lies around our eyes, gets thinner. This is the most treatable cause. The dark structures underneath our skin (like muscle and blood vessels) are more visible as this happens and create a dark shadow - think about wearing a black bra under a white t-shirt versus a thick sweater. We want our skin to be more like the sweater! Some individuals, typically with darker skin-tones are born with a tendency for dark circles - their upper lid will also usually be darker too. Finally, there are temporary things, like lack of sleep, that can worsen the appearance of the under-eye area as blood vessels dilate and show through more."

What's the best trick to de-puff your eye area?

"Avoid excessive salt in the diet as this is a common cause of a puffy eye area. Topical caffeine can be a useful ingredient as it constricts blood vessels and can reduce puffiness. Look for it in an eye product or alternatively try making a pot of green tea and freezing in an ice cube tray. Then wrap the ice cubes in a muslin cloth and hold on to the puffy eye area - the cold provides additional de-puffing power. Good quality sleep is also important if we want to avoid puffy eyes. Try sleeping in a cool room and avoid bright lights after 10pm to maximise your restorative sleep. Both encourage the release of the sleepy hormone melatonin."