Princess Charlotte can’t stop wearing these super cute party shoes

Princess Charlotte is just the absolute cutest, isn't she? The nine-year-old royal is a much-loved member of the royal family, due to her sweet nature, poise and grace. Also, she has the best wardrobe.

We loved seeing her last week at Trooping the Colour. Standing alongside her proud mother and brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, she stole the show in her stunning, custom outfit. Her fancy nautical dress by Alexander McQueen totally complimented her mother's look.

© Getty Images Princess Kate and Charlotte both wore nautical styles at Trooping the Colour

It was designed in classic navy blue and featured a striking white trim, and had a traditional sailor collar. Her hair was styled neatly, adorned with a charming white bow that perfectly matched her ensemble. Beyond cute!

© Getty The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2024

We wondered if you saw her shoes? Charlotte donned a pair of adorable Papouelli Mary Jane shoes in white. The delightful children's footwear brand is based in London and are known for classically timeless designs that also have a contemporary edge. Her shoes look comfortable but super pretty and sturdy which is very important when picking children's shoes. Charlotte's shoes retail at £95 and also come in black.

Princess Charlotte's shoes are from royally-loved brand Papouelli

WATCH: The Little Ways Princess Charlotte Is Taking After Her Mum

We've found a similar pair from another royally-loved brand, La Coqueta. The brand's Ivory Leather Girl Mary Jane Shoe are a little cheaper at £56 and also come in seven other colours, including burgundy and pastel blue.

Get the look! These shoes are from La Coqueta and very similar to Princess Charlotte's shoes

This isn't the first time that the young royal has worn the shoes. Back in 2023, the then eight-year-old also wore a traditional white dress with a Peter Pan collar and red embroidery and bow detailing to attend the 2023 Trooping the Colour celebrations.

© Getty Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour in 2023

Snapped riding in the carriage procession alongside her brothers during the Horse Guards Parade, royal fans went wild for her plaited updo at the time. She also wore the same shoes, which prove they are seriously a big favourite of hers. If only they did them in our size!

The Charlotte Effect

When Charlotte turned six back in 2021, she actually made fashion history with children's brand Rachel Riley. She donned a lovely shirred dress for her adorable birthday portrait. The frock was printed with pretty florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It cost £59 at the time and proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 28-year history.

When the pictures dropped, the dress completely sold out within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days. HELLO! spoke exclusively to Rachel at the time, who recalled: "We had so many messages from customers asking if they could still order it, so we set up a pre-order system. It's our fastest selling royal item, ever!"