Princess Charlotte's surprisingly inexpensive high street hits: Next, Boden & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlotte is a very well dressed little girl and we love to emulate her classic wardrobe with our own children. Yes, she often rocks a fancy party dress or two that can cost a pretty penny, but the Duchess of Cambridge often unearths a real bargain for her daughter.

READ: Princess Charlotte's Jubilee dress is back in stock at Monsoon - it's fully revamped

We've rounded up some of the cheapest items in her wardrobe that won't break the bank, which one is your favourite?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte looks so shy as she shakes hands with royal well-wisher in unseen clip

Charlotte celebrated her seventh birthday in May, and looked adorable in photos taken by Duchess Kate to mark the special day.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's £24.99 personalised bag revealed - and it's the cutest

The princess beamed for the camera in the sweet images, wearing a £19 white polka dot polo shirt from high street favourite Next – which Duchess Kate buys in multipacks.

Princess Charlotte celebrates 7th birthday

Charlotte's trousers can also be seen, and they are from one of the royal's most worn labels, Rachel Riley, costing just £29.

White 5 Pack Cotton Short Sleeve Polo Shirts, £17, Next

Ski Pants, £29, Rachel Riley

In 2019, Kate and the Duchess of Sussex delighted onlookers when they made a surprise appearance at the polo.

The Cambridge children at the polo

Kate and Meghan were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison as they watched Princes William and Harry compete in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

Just like Charlotte's:

Children's Closed Toe Leather Sandals, White, £24.00, John Lewis

Charlotte's footwear came from a high street favourite, with the little royal running around in John Lewis & Partners Children's Isla Sandals in white, which retail for £24.

Twirly Skater Dress Starboard Blue Leopard, £25, Boden

In August, a video was shared on TikTok of Duchess Kate disembarking a commercial flight with two of her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, four. The social media user wrote: "On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me. Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy."

READ: Why Prince William and Duchess Kate's weekends will change when their children start Lambrook

Young royal Charlotte was seen wearing a beautiful blue dress that featured a mermaid print, from Boden. Although we've not seen Charlotte in public wearing this dress before, it's a past-season buy, known as the 'Mini Boden Girls' Twirly Mermaid Jersey Dress' and you can pick up a similar style for £25.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.