Princess Charlotte looks adorable in unexpected dress to mark grandad King Charles' big day

Princess Kate might be the biggest fashionista in the royal family, but her daughter Princess Charlotte is definitely following in her footsteps.

The eight-year-old royal looked adorable in a traditional white dress with a Peter Pan collar and red embroidery and bow detailing to attend the 2023 Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday. Princess Charlotte coordinated with her brothers Prince Louis and Prince George in scarlet ties as they rode in the carriage procession along Horse Guards Parade. So sweet!

Princess Charlotte's vintage-style dress was teamed with her trademark hairstyle, with her dark blonde hair pulled back into a chic chignon.

Also riding in the carriage was the Princess of Wales, who looked elegant in a vibrant green Andrew Gn dress and a Philip Treacy hat, and Queen Camilla, who was clad in a red silk coat dress that took inspiration from the uniform of the Grenadier Guards.

© getty Princess Charlotte looked so sweet alongside her brothers Prince Louis and Prince George at Trooping the Colour

Charlotte was seen casting a watchful eye over at her five-year-old brother Louis, who was up to his usual tricks and was pictured stifling a giggle.



© Getty Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales were joined by Charlotte, George and Louis

What is Trooping the Colour?

The prestigious parade harks back to the early 18th century when the colours (flags) of the battalion were carried (or 'trooped') down the ranks in order to be seen and recognised by the soldiers.

Since 1748, the military ceremony has also marked the Sovereign's official birthday. This year marks the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ reign.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's dress was picture perfect - and coordinated perfectly with her brothers

The King attended his first Trooping the Colour in 1951, aged three, riding in a carriage with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret.

The King himself is taking part in today's ceremony on horseback, becoming the first monarch in more than 30 years to do so.

© Getty Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte seen leaving

Charles took the royal salute as Colonel in Chief of the Household Division’s seven regiments as his family and thousands of spectators watched on.