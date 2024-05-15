Queen Letizia stepped out in a fuchsia Mango tweed jacket and now I'm rushing to checkout so fast

Queen Letizia of Spain regularly wears affordable Spanish brands - and this time she's smashed it out of the park with a gorgeous Mango cropped cardigan-meets-jacket, £89.99 / $139.99. The label is a staple in her wardrobe, and bold fuchsia is one of her signature colours.

The Spanish monarch attended an event on Tuesday 14 May to mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, and chose a semi casual fit for the occasion.

© Shutterstock Queen Letizia of Spain wears Mango to attend the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day commemoration event at Auditorio-Palacio de Congresos Príncipe Felipe

Teaming her £89.99 Mango purchase with the matching top (which I'm assuming is the mini dress that she's had altered), teamed with a pair of white wide-leg trousers. The mum-of-two completed the look with a pair of Vivo Geo Court trainers in bright white - these are also affordable and look brilliant with her outfit.

The accessories were a little more expensive with the royal brunette opting for her favourite Gold&Roses 'I am Red' 18k rose gold needle earrings with gorgeous diamonds and rubies - the latter matching her cardigan perfectly.

Queen Letizia, 51, is a big fan of bold colour and this bright fuchsia suits her colouring. Who can forget her top-to-toe pink look for the King's Coronation church service, or the zesty green midi-dress from Victoria Beckham’s spring/summer 2023 runway. Another favourite bright look from the royal has to be her £29.99 Zara dress that immediately went viral and we all brought it (and yes, I did too!).

© Getty Images Queen Letizia wearing the viral Zara dress while shopping with her family in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

While Zara gets a lot of love, we shouldn't sleep on Mango. There are so many beautiful cardigans that look great with wide-leg trousers or jeans.

I love Letizia's red jacket, but Mango has around 16 other tweed jackets to choose from. From black to cream, green and the most gorgeous camel shade with jewelled buttons.

I'm no fashion stylist, but I love to wear my cropped tweed jackets with a heavyweight white T-shirt (Arket do the best ones!) and a pair of straight leg jeans. Add a pair of glam flats or your favourite heels and you've got a dressed-to-impress outfit in seconds. We have an edit of cropped Chanel style jackets below - I think you should take a look.