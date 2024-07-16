The Ninja Food Air Fryer is in the Amazon Prime Day sale for the BEST price - we predict it'll sell fast

If you're one of the handful of people who haven't succumbed to buying an air fryer yet, this is your time to join the crowds and snap up one of the best air fryers on the market for a whole lot less, thanks to the Amazon Prime sale.

This is the time to snap up a household electrical item, like a steam iron or robot vacuum, and save hundreds on your shopping. And that includes getting your hands on the Ninja Food Air Fryer at a brilliant price. Yep, you can save 36% on this nifty machine, with a price drop from £249.99 to just £159.99. That's a £90 saving!

If you're new to the world of air fryers, the cool kitchen appliance is a low-fat, faster and healthier way to cook your favourite fried foods. Think fluffy-yet-crispy French fries and delicious roasted vegetables with barely any oil needed. During lockdown, they became something of a sensation and are now a commonplace kitchen appliance.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer

Why do people love them? Well, this model in particular is up to 75 per cent faster than fan ovens and uses up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.

And there are several reasons the Ninja brand is so popular: it has two independent cooking zones, six cooking functions - Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate – plus the parts are dishwasher safe. So say you wanted to cook chicken wings and fries… this air fryer lets you do that at the same time. Amazing. Some people even swear by cooking a roast dinner in their air fryer, or finding fun ways to make fruit and veggies more appealing to kids like crisping up broccoli or dehydrating apples to make them crispy.

Some air fryer owners even make their own beef jerky in it, and there's hundreds of air fryer cookbooks you can buy to give you inspiration.

This particular model from Ninja is a much-loved device with over 42,000 positive reviews - it must be doing something right!

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer has two drawers, six cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate and comes with silicone tongs. It has an extra-large capacity, so you can cook up to eight portions in one go and I don't know about you, but I think the copper and black colourway is pretty chic for any kitchen.

It comes with a two year warranty, and measures H32.5cm x W41.5cm x D27cm, worth bearing in mind if you have a smaller kitchen space.

Looking at Amazon's trusted reviews, many shoppers claim to have stopped using their traditional oven and using this instead. "The best thing I have bought! Very simple and easy to use," one exclaimed.

© Ninja The Ninja Air Fryer has two drawers and a 9.5L capacity

Another wrote on Amazon: "The best thing about this product is that it pays for itself through energy savings. Since getting this Ninja my deep fat fryer is now obsolete, my grill is almost obsolete and my oven hasn't been used since."

"This air fryer is, in my opinion, unrivalled for the average household, it cooks everything I have thrown at it to perfection and has nearly made my oven redundant" another shopper wrote in their review.