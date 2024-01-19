Best air fryers 2024: From Ninja to Cosori

When it comes to making quick, healthy meals, is there a more handy kitchen appliance than an air fryer? So if you want to join Team Air Fryer, we’ve found the best air fryers to shop online that have top reviews, tried and tested by shoppers.

We’ll tell you which are the best to shop now, from the top budget air fryers to the best-rated cute and colourful air fryers that will add style to your kitchen, that you'll find at top retailers like John Lewis, Ninja and Amazon.



What size air fryer do I need?

The size air fryer you need all depends on how large your household is. Or, if you plan on cooking multiple dishes at once, you may want to consider a double air fryer, such as Ninja's popular Foodi Dual Air Fryer, which has two independent 3.8L cooking zones.

If you're looking for a good quality, efficient air fryer but don’t have a lot of money to spend, don’t worry – we’ve found the best budget air fryers that have earned top reviews, from no-frills and 2L mini models up to large capacity. If you want to spend a bit more on this must-have appliance, these are some of the best top-brand air fryers out there, including multi-function wonders that will make all kinds of cooking a snap.

If you're into an aesthetics and Instagrammable appliances, you will also want to consider design - like a stylish air fryer in a bold colour to match your kitchen, or a retro look air fryer if you're going for a classic vibe. Let's be honest, some of us just want a basic, easy-to-use fryer that is well-rated and gets the job done – but also looks EXTRA cute on our countertops.

What size air fryer do I need for 1-2 people?

For one to two people, up to 3L should be enough, or you can go a bit higher in capacity for more versatility.

What size air fryer do I need for 3-4 people?

For three to four people, check out 4-5L air fryers.

What size air fryer do I need for a large family?

For large households, the large capacity air fryers from 6L and up will do.

Where can I find air fryer recipes?

You can easily find amazing recipes in so many places online, including from air fryer brands, like Philips' collection of delicious meals. Not to mention that we're obsessed with the seriously impressive air fryer recipes on TikTok. It’s no wonder that air fryers are so popular!

So let's get cooking! Keep scrolling to find out all the benefits of an air fryer, and which brands we, and shoppers, are loving right now – and where you can get one of your own.

What are the benefits of an air fryer?

The primary benefit of cooking with an air fryer is your health, since air fryers give you crispy ‘fried’ food using no oil, which means less fat.

Air fryers are also more energy efficient when it comes to cooking for just yourself or when you’re making smaller dishes, and they’re very easy to clean, too.

What we really love about air fryers is that they’re also a multi-purpose appliance - not only can you fry food, you can also bake in them, and they’re also a quick and easy way to reheat leftovers like pizza. The result will seem fresher than it would be in a microwave, which often leaves reheated food unevenly cooked, overcooked or soggy.

What are the best air fryer brands?

Ninja air fryers are considered top-of-the-line, and are pretty much the highest-rated everywhere, so if you can find one on sale, grab it while you can for less! HELLO! editors are big fans of Ninja and Cosori air fryers, which are among the top-rated on Amazon and just about everywhere else. If you're looking to branch out when it comes to equally trusted brands, Daewoo and Salter have been earning rave reviews at Currys and Wayfair. At John Lewis, shoppers love Tefal and Instapot, which rank just below the Ninja range.

How we chose the best air fryers

Personal experience: Air fryers are a kitchen staple with HELLO! editors - and we're sharing our personal experiences with air fryers we've shopped for ourselves, and use for cooking for ourselves and our families, from Ninja to Cosori.

In some cases there may be an air fryer we haven't personally tried, but we know from Google and social media trends, and reading hundreds of reviews from verified shoppers and reviewers, which air fryers deserve a spot in our expert edit. Tried and trusted retailers and brands: It's not just about which air fryer to shop, but also where to shop it - so we've only included HELLO! editor-approved retailers and brands that we personally know and love.

