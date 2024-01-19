Best air fryers 2024: From Ninja to Cosori

When it comes to making quick, healthy meals, is there a more handy kitchen appliance than an air fryer? So if you want to join Team Air Fryer, we’ve found the best air fryers to shop online that have top reviews, tried and tested by shoppers.
We’ll tell you which are the best to shop now, from the top budget air fryers to the best-rated cute and colourful air fryers that will add style to your kitchen, that you'll find at top retailers like John Lewis, Ninja and Amazon.
What size air fryer do I need?
The size air fryer you need all depends on how large your household is. Or, if you plan on cooking multiple dishes at once, you may want to consider a double air fryer, such as Ninja's popular Foodi Dual Air Fryer, which has two independent 3.8L cooking zones.
If you're looking for a good quality, efficient air fryer but don’t have a lot of money to spend, don’t worry – we’ve found the best budget air fryers that have earned top reviews, from no-frills and 2L mini models up to large capacity. If you want to spend a bit more on this must-have appliance, these are some of the best top-brand air fryers out there, including multi-function wonders that will make all kinds of cooking a snap.
If you're into an aesthetics and Instagrammable appliances, you will also want to consider design - like a stylish air fryer in a bold colour to match your kitchen, or a retro look air fryer if you're going for a classic vibe. Let's be honest, some of us just want a basic, easy-to-use fryer that is well-rated and gets the job done – but also looks EXTRA cute on our countertops.
What size air fryer do I need for 1-2 people?
For one to two people, up to 3L should be enough, or you can go a bit higher in capacity for more versatility.
What size air fryer do I need for 3-4 people?
For three to four people, check out 4-5L air fryers.
What size air fryer do I need for a large family?
For large households, the large capacity air fryers from 6L and up will do.
Where can I find air fryer recipes?
You can easily find amazing recipes in so many places online, including from air fryer brands, like Philips' collection of delicious meals. Not to mention that we're obsessed with the seriously impressive air fryer recipes on TikTok. It’s no wonder that air fryers are so popular!
So let's get cooking! Keep scrolling to find out all the benefits of an air fryer, and which brands we, and shoppers, are loving right now – and where you can get one of your own.
What are the benefits of an air fryer?
The primary benefit of cooking with an air fryer is your health, since air fryers give you crispy ‘fried’ food using no oil, which means less fat.
Air fryers are also more energy efficient when it comes to cooking for just yourself or when you’re making smaller dishes, and they’re very easy to clean, too.
What we really love about air fryers is that they’re also a multi-purpose appliance - not only can you fry food, you can also bake in them, and they’re also a quick and easy way to reheat leftovers like pizza. The result will seem fresher than it would be in a microwave, which often leaves reheated food unevenly cooked, overcooked or soggy.
What are the best air fryer brands?
Ninja air fryers are considered top-of-the-line, and are pretty much the highest-rated everywhere, so if you can find one on sale, grab it while you can for less! HELLO! editors are big fans of Ninja and Cosori air fryers, which are among the top-rated on Amazon and just about everywhere else. If you're looking to branch out when it comes to equally trusted brands, Daewoo and Salter have been earning rave reviews at Currys and Wayfair. At John Lewis, shoppers love Tefal and Instapot, which rank just below the Ninja range.
How we chose the best air fryers
- Personal experience: Air fryers are a kitchen staple with HELLO! editors - and we're sharing our personal experiences with air fryers we've shopped for ourselves, and use for cooking for ourselves and our families, from Ninja to Cosori.
- Verified reviews: In some cases there may be an air fryer we haven't personally tried, but we know from Google and social media trends, and reading hundreds of reviews from verified shoppers and reviewers, which air fryers deserve a spot in our expert edit.
- Tried and trusted retailers and brands: It's not just about which air fryer to shop, but also where to shop it - so we've only included HELLO! editor-approved retailers and brands that we personally know and love.
Shop the best air fryers 2024
Best air fryer for family of 3 or 4
Key information
- Capacity: 5.5L / 5.8qt
- Power: 1700W
- Special features: Temperature Control, Programmable
- Product dimensions: 29.9D x 36.4W x 32.1H centimetres
- Colours available: black, white and red
- 2 year guarantee and lifelong support
What we thought
This is the that I currently have in my kitchen, and I use it almost daily to feed my family of three. I was looking for a digital but no-fuss air fryer that was easy for beginners like my teenage son (air fryer nachos are a big hit).
After doing plenty of research I finally settled on the Cosori 5.5L model, taking into consideration the affordable price, the simplicity of use and cleaning - the nonstick baskets are easy to wipe clean and are also dishwasher safe - and the quality based on over 42k five-star ratings on Amazon."
The Cosori 5.5L air fryer is great for your health and your budget: it saves up to 55% on energy bills because it cooks 50% faster than a conventional oven, and you use 85% less oil when compared with traditional deep frying. There are 11 presets so you can cook with the touch of a button, and the basket is roomy enough to cook for three to four.
Best air fryer for a speedy dinner
Key information
- Two year warranty
- 5.7L (6qt) working capacity, subject to mixture
- Weight: 6.5kg
- Size H31, W33, D35cm
- Accessories included: 1 x 5.7L Removable Cooking Pot, 1 x Cook & Crisp Tray, 1 x Condensation Collector.
What we thought
"I enjoy cooking but there are nights - mainly during the week - that I just don't want to spend hours in the kitchen. This air fryer promised speedy dinners and it didn't disappoint. There are 10 settings that include: steam, grill, fry, and slow cook so it's just so much more than a simple air fryer, it's basically your oven AND your hob. It fits lots inside, and is ideal for approximately 3-4 portions. A big positive is the 'Speedi Meal Builder' which is on an app and it suggests recipes to make." - Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.
Finding the perfect air fryer is no mean feat, there are so many to choose from but if time is never on your side - and you find cooking a bit of a chore - the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 5.7L Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is the one for you. You get restaurant-worthy meals in one pot in 15 minutes (excludes pre-heat time).
The Rapid Cooker mode combines steam with convection heat to cook fluffy grains, tender vegetables, and proteins – all at once. Create thousands of custom recipes with the Speedi Meal Builder - simply choose your favourite ingredients and build your own recipe!
What we thought
Best air fryer for a single person
Key information
- Rely on 15-year repairability at a fair price
- 8.3L litre working capacity
- Weight: 11kg
- Size 418mm x 402mm x 305mm
- Accessories included: Drawers, cooking plate, grill plate (accessories are dishwasher safe).
What we thought
"Wow! How perfect is this air fryer? My favourite thing is that you needn't worry about timings: all you have to do is sync the drawers, so everything finishes at the same time. What's more, it cooks 40% faster than an oven (no need to preheat it) and it uses up to 70% less energy. So, you can get dinner ready quicker whilst slashing your bills. Another highlight? There's Extra Crisp technology which makes it great for bacon and french fries. You can also grill steaks like a pro on the Sizzling Grill Plate, which thankfully is dishwasher safe." - Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.
Yes, you could opt for an air fryer with one single drawer if you're a chef cooking for one, but it might be restrictive. This one from Tefal is the best of both worlds as you can enjoy single and dual zone cooking in one sleek grey appliance with Easy Fry Dual, Tefal’s dual air fryer and grill.
Unlike most double air fryers, Easy Fry Dual has two different sized drawers – a 5.2L and a 3.1L – that you can use independently to meet your cooking needs. If you're dining alone? Just heat the smaller drawer to save energy. Or use both to make a complete meal. The XL drawer fits a whole chicken and the combined 8.3L capacity can feed up to 8.
Best dual air fryer
Key information
- Product Weight: 8.2kg
- Product Dimensions (cm): H:31.5 x W:38 x D:26.5 cm
- Wattage: 1 cooking drawer: 1200W | 2 cooking drawers: 2400W
- Dish Washer Safe Components: Yes
- Capacity: 7.6L
- Guarantee: 2 Years
What we think
This viral Ninja is a huge hit with HELLO! Readers, even more so when it’s on sale. It’s very big and a bit more complex to master, but if you’re looking to cook a whole meal at once, for example both roast a chicken and fry up chips at the same time, you won’t find a more comprehensive air fryer out there. It has six settings, and you can do two different cooking settings simultaneously with both ready to serve at the same time. Fans call it ‘brilliant’ and a ‘game changer’.
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer has six cooking functions, Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Reheat, and two 3.8L drawers: a 1.6kg chicken fits in each.
Best small air fryer for 1-2 people
Key information
- Special features: Temperature Control, Programmable
- Product dimensions (cm): 25.6D x 21.1W x 26.7H
- Capacity: 2L / 2.1 qt
- Sound: 48 dB
- Power: 900W
What we think
As someone who owns a larger top-rated Cosori, this is the air fryer I would have bought if I hadn’t needed a bigger one. If you want a quality air fryer that doesn’t take up too much space, and that is great for 1-2 people, you can get Cosori quality in a smaller package with the 2L version.
Perfect for smaller kitchens, this mini Cosori also uses up to 95% less oil. It features an easy-to-use touch screen, and is connected to the eSync app which contains 30 free recipes.
Most stylish air fryer
Key information
- Cooking settings: 8
- Capacity: 6L
- Special features: Temperature Control, Timer, Programmable
- 1 year guarantee and optional 2 year extension,
What we think
Not only are Tower air fryers highly rated, but they also feature one of our favourite stylish designs and come in a host of colours.
Depending on the size you need - ranging from 3.8L to 6L - the Tower air fryer is available in multiple colours and with a manual dial or touch controls. This midnight blue version features a roomy non-stick basket, Vortx technology and eight cooking presets.
Best air fryer for large families
- # of cooking functions: 16
- Capacity: 7.2 L (1.4 kg)
- App? Yes, connected to NutriU app, and also compatible with Amazon Alexa.
What we think
Philips air fryers have fans among HELLO!’s editors, and this one is just perfect for larger families. There’s just one basket, but it’s a whopping 7.1L - meaning you can serve up six portions at once.
This smart air fryer that’s compatible with Alexa has 16 different cooking functions, including bake, defrost, fry, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast and reheat. All the removable parts are dishwasher safe, and it serves six.
Top two-drawer budget option
- Cooking settings: 12
- Capacity: 8.2L
- Special features: Temperature Control, Timer, Sync and Match allows both drawers to be ready at same time
- Very easy to clean
What we think
Katherine Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor, says: "My mum actually has this air fryer, and she's very impressed with it. I can personally vouch for the fact that it makes oven chips taste great! She says it's easy to clean and she loves the Sync and Match function - which allows for matching cooking times on the two drawers to make sure both are ready at the same time."
With an 8.2 litre capacity, this twin-cook air fryer is great for families - it can prepare double portions and cook different food ready to serve at the same time. It has 12 cooking functions with pause, resume sync and match features to ensure identical cooking times and temperatures.