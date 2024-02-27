Cosori's genius air fryer changed my life - and it's under £70 in the Amazon sale

When it comes to kitchen appliances, there are two words trending above all else right now, and that's air fryers – and if you don't have one yet, I have a recommendation.

My Cosori air fryer changed my life (and especially my cooking), and now you can get one on Amazon for 40% off in the retailer's big February sale.

Air fryers have really become a must-have in a modern kitchen, not only for those looking to make their diet healthier, because you use less oil, but also anyone hoping to save money on energy bills – and I got on board with the trend last year.

When I was shopping for an air fryer for my own kitchen – and having done a ton of research as part of my job to find the best air fryers out there – I knew I wanted a digital air fryer with a non-stick, easy to clean basket that would be big enough to feed around four people.

I love to cook but complicated kitchen appliances really aren’t my style, so another requisite is that it had to be super easy to use – plus that would mean my teen son would also be more likely to use it too.

Brand-wise I was torn between Ninja and Cosori, but I opted for the 5.5L (5.8qt) Cosori based on on the price and the quality - it had over 42k five-star ratings on Amazon at the time (it's now up to over 46k). According to verified shoppers the Cosori was comparable to a Ninja, no fuss and easy to clean. And at such an affordable price tag, I just couldn't resist.

My easy-to-use Cosori air fryer has made cooking so much easier - even my teen son uses it

This size air fryer is suitable to cook for three to five people. While items like chips probably first spring to mind, you can make almost anything, from pizza and grilled vegetables to an entire chicken. (And cakes, too, but I haven't tried that yet!)

Fast forward eight months and I use my air fryer almost daily. It is such a lifesaver when I'm short on time or have had a long day and am too tired to cook whether I want to make chicken, re-heat leftovers or whip up the household favourite, air fryer nachos – and yes, my teen son uses it too.

Whether this is your first air fryer or you're upgrading an old one, I think it is super easy to use, because of it’s modern digital display and one-touch cooking functions. It also comes apart easily and is safe to wash by hand or in the dishwasher. I have spent more on kitchen appliances, like my beloved SMEG kettle, and the Cosori air fryer truly seems much more expensive than it is.

Cosori air fryer: Pros and cons, according to me If you're considering buying a Cosori, I personally am very happy with mine! But I thought I'd give you my own pros and cons, so you'll know what to expect if you do take the plunge... Pros: Simple to use: For me this was the absolute must-have and the touch buttons on the digital panel are super easy and clear to understand

Easy to clean: The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe - although handwashing it is super quick and simple, too

Preheats and cooks quickly: A real blessing when it’s time to cook dinner after a long day at work

Stylish: It's very modern looking with a sleek black exterior and a slightly textured look to the basket compartment, which isn't easy to see in photos



The price: It really has incredible quality for being at such a low price point - it seems like a much more expensive appliance.

Cons: There's a clear plastic latch on the basket that isn't as aesthetically pleasing as the rest of the air fryer

If you're cooking more than one dish for multiple people, you'll only be able to do one at a time - if you think you'll be preparing that type of meal frequently, I'd opt for a double basket model



When making certain foods (chips for example) you do have to stop and shake the basket for even crispness

Doesn't have the TikTok 'cool factor' of owning a Ninja!

In a sleek black design, the Cosori will not only look stylish in your kitchen, but, according to the brand, it could also save you up to 55% on your energy bills compared to using a regular oven, with 50% less cooking time and 85% less oil.

And if you need inspiration, Cosori's air fryer comes with a free recipe book, plus there’s an app with dozens of recipes and cooking ideas.

It's currently in the Amazon sale but you might want to grab it ASAP. I don’t think this deal will be available for long, and it might be a while before it comes round again!