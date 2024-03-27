Mrs Hinch reveals identity of mystery tool she uses to clean her oven

Mrs Hinch’s March cleaning challenge has delighted fans - not only has it been super satisfying to watch, we’ve also seen some of her incredible cleaning tools in action, including a few gems we’ve never seen before.

First there was her incredible portable carpet cleaner which is perfect for families with kids and pets, then this week, just as the challenge was drawing to a close - we saw a new tool pop up in a video of her cleaning her oven.

Fans rushed to ask what the blue tool which made short work of the stubborn stains was - so the cleanfluencer - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - shared an update in her stories, identifying it as the Minky Hob Scraper. See it in action in the video below...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch puts the Minky Hobb Scraper to the test

As you can see, it easily removes burnt food and dirt from the oven. It’s ideal for tiles as well as ceramic and glass hobs too. Definitely one to have in your cleaning cupboard.

Oh and just in case you were wondering - the other products you can see Mrs Hinch using in the above video are her Sonic Scrubber rotating brush tool, her Scrub Daddy Sponges, Dish Mops and Elbow Grease Oven Spray. We've tested most of these - and more of her favourite cleaning tools and products, and you can see our verdict here.

What are Amazon shoppers saying about the Minky Hob Scraper?

The Minky Hob Scraper has over 5k positive reviews at Amazon, where it’s the number one seller in the scrapers category.

The words that keep coming up in the glowing reviews are “incredible” and “satisfying to use”. One shopper writes: “It's incredible at getting brunt oil off oven glass and pyrex. I used it on our oven floor, which we had already tried to clean, and it immediately stripped off years of stubborn grease that no scrubbing could budge.

"So happy I bought one for my dad and friend, and my dad just rang me to say how thrilled he was with it. Sounds a bit weird to be so excited about a scraper, but it saves so much time and effort it really is so satisfying to use.”

Writes another: “I’d spent hours of scrubbing trying to get these bits of fat off the tiles and I could never remove it all, just a few minutes with this and it’s all gone! Have since used on the inside of my cooker doors and on my glass hob and have since purchased another for my mum.”

Are there any quibbles? “It’s not the easiest to put the safety cover mechanism back on after you use it,” says one shopper. A limited number of shoppers also had problems with the blade rusting, so if you’re going to get one, make sure you thoroughly dry it after use before you store it away.

Minky Hob Scraper pros and cons

Pros:

Makes short work of burnt-on food and dirt

Super sharp, retractable blade

Works on multiple surfaces - tiles, oven grills, ceramic and glass hobs

Much easier method for removing stubborn stains than scrubbing

Comforatble to hold and manoevre

Cons: