The best mattress toppers for the perfect night’s sleep

We hear a lot about the best mattresses, the ones that are good for bad backs or help with our sleep, but many people say the secret to a good night's sleep is in fact, a mattress topper.

Often flying under the radar, a mattress topper is in fact a more affordable way to overhaul your bedtime, especially if buying a new mattress isn't in your budget right now.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST

Mattress topper benefits

A mattress topper can give your bed a new lease of life, adding an extra layer of support and comfort to the base. They're particularly good if you suffer from back pain, or find your current mattress isn't quite cutting it for your nap time needs.

From memory foam to cooling and orthopedic mattress toppers, there really is one for everyone - and that includes budget too.

How often should I change my mattress topper?

It has been recommended by The Sleep Council to replace your mattress every seven years, but there are mixed reviews on how long your mattress topper will last. The same expert body believes you can keep your mattress topper for longer if you regularly plump, and rotate it. Plus, using a mattress protector on top will also provide extra protection from any spills or stains.

However, some brands claim you need to change your mattress topper every three to five years. We advise keeping a check on it, as you will feel when your mattress no longer provides the support and comfort it once did.

How to choose the best mattress topper for you

There are plenty of mattress toppers to shop, but it can be overwhelming to know exactly which type is best suited to you. From memory foam designs, to egg crate, wool and fleece toppers, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

Memory foam mattress toppers are arguably the most popular mattress toppers as they work in the same way as memory foam mattresses, and provide an extra layer of support and cushioning, which gently moulds to your body.

Egg Crate mattress toppers have a more nodular foam surface, which resembles an egg box - hence the name. While they may not be as flexible, they are usually the most affordable option.

The wool or fleece mattress toppers are ideal for those looking for extra comfort, as well as a cool nest to settle down in after a long day in the warmer months.

Feather mattress toppers are soft to the touch and lightweight, and provide the luxury hotel-like experience, while cotton creations are breathable, soft, and hypoallergenic.

Where to buy the best mattress toppers

Silentnight, Panda, Dormeo and M&S, have some of the best mattress toppers to shop online and in store. Whether you are shopping for memory foam, or luxe feather and goose down designs for a luxury feel, there is plenty to choose from. Plus, there are various sizes to suit all bed sizes; from single to king size.

We have curated the best mattress toppers for every shoppers' needs, from bestsellers to those with top reviews across memory foam, cooling mattress tops and those for back pain.

Shop the best mattress toppers

1/ 9 Dormeo Octasmart Mattress Topper Foam filling

Non-allergenic

Firm support

Available in single, double, king-size and super-king Dormeo’s Octasmart Mattress Topper is a hybrid design, featuring 4cm deep octasprings and memory foam, which provides extra support to those with back pain. Not only is it supportive, but it aims to be breathable, keep you cool, and has anti-allergy properties.

2/ 9 Silentnight Impress 5cm Memory Foam Mattress Topper Memory foam

Hypoallergenic

Available in single, double, king-size and super-king Silentnight is one of the leading brands when it comes to bedding, which is why we are head over heels for this deep memory foam mattress topper. It is not only comfortable, but also hypoallergenic, which is ideal for those with any allergies that keep them up at night.

3/ 9 Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper Memory foam

Hypoallergenic

Available in single, small double, double, king-size and super-king Panda’s the Topper has garnered glowing reviews - over 5,000 to be clear - so this is certainly one not to miss for those with back pain. The Hydro-foam provides support to your upper body, while also working to align your hips as you sleep, while the gel-infused technology keeps you cool, alongside the breathable bamboo cover.

4/ 9 Simba Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper Foam filling

Available in single, small double, double, king and super king. Simba’s Hybrid mattress has been recognised as one of the best mattresses amongst customers, so we have high hopes for the brand’s mattress topper. Not only does this provide support for sleepers, but the open cell foam also works to keep you cool at night. It's the triple threat we never knew we needed, but desperately want.

5/ 9 Soak & Sleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper From £80 at Soak&Sleep Memory foam

Medium support

Available in single, king and super king Soak & Sleep’s Memory Foam Mattress Topper boasts an impressive five-zone memory foam support, which moulds to the shape of your body and relives pressure on your joints.

6/ 9 Velfont Temperature Regulating Mattress Topper Neotherm® filling

Anti-Allergy



Available in single, double, king and super king Velfont’s Temperature Regulating Mattress Topper was allegedly developed for NASA, according to the website. So, if it is good enough to take you to space, it’s good enough for us. This design features an outer cover made from Outlast cotton, which helps to regulate body temperature, and draw moisture away from the body, to help you sleep better. While the Neotherm filling, which has an anti-dustmite treatment, is beneficial for those who suffer from allergies.

7/ 9 Emma 5cm Memory Foam Flip Topper Memory foam

Medium support

Available in double, king and super king Emma is another popular bedding brand we know and love. The Emma Flip Topper suits every sleeper, as it is made from malleable memory foam, which provides comfort and support, Airgocell foam to regulate your temperature, and the addition of Zero Gravity foam, which provides extra support for those with back pains. If you want extra help to ease your aches, flip the topper over so the Zero Gravity foam is at the top for an even firmer feel.

8/ 9 Dunelm Rebound Mattress Topper Machine washable

Available in single, small double, double, king and super king Dunelm’s Rebound Mattress Topper may sound appealing, and it is. This design has been created to relieve tension in pressure points while you sleep, so no more aches and pains keeping you up at night.