7 mattresses for back pain that we think are worth every penny

You spend around one third of your day in bed - and when you suffer from back problems, the importance of finding the right mattress cannot be underestimated. That's why we've searched high and low for the best mattresses for back pain that you can shop online.

Those who have back pain know that your quality of sleep suffers and you wake up achey and tired – which then affects the entire day ahead of you.

But which mattress is good for back pain? Experts say you should look for a mattress that is not too firm, but not too soft – which won't be as difficult as it sounds, now that you have the right mattress guide!

How to choose a mattress if you have back pain

When choosing a mattress to help with back pain, sleep experts at luxury mattress company Winstons Beds advise that you should consider elements regarding the mattress itself, such as the mattress’ fillings and construction, but also other factors - like the length of the mattress company’s trial period.

Rebecca Swain, Winston Beds director and mattress specialist explains: “The quality of your mattress contributes to your overall health and those suffering from back pain should really think about how their mattress choice could be contributing to this. It’s all about finding a balance and what works for you.

“Typically, a mattress that is too soft will cause your back and hips to sink and become misaligned with your spine, causing pain in the lower back. On the other hand, a mattress that is too firm can put pressure on joints which can also be uncomfortable.”

There are so many types of mattresses to choose from, from memory foam to hybrid mattresses (which are a plus if you share a bed, as each sleeper gets individual support and therefore won’t disturb the other).

No matter which you choose, you’ll need constant support for your back but without sacrificing your personal comfort, of course.

How I chose the best mattresses for back pain

Trial period: All of the mattresses chosen have strong warranties and trial periods of at least 100 days. As mattress expert Rebecca Swain explained, "It can take around 30 nights for filings and springs to settle and give you a proper feel for the mattress.”

Verified reviews: Where we couldn't personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from verified shoppers, and only considered back pain mattresses with consistent good ratings for quality and comfort.

Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from verified shoppers, and only considered back pain mattresses with consistent good ratings for quality and comfort. Price: I've included back pain mattresses from various price points, including for very small budgets. I don't believe, though, in sacrificing on quality or customer service just because of a low price. If a back pain mattress is on sale, I've noted that, too.

I've included back pain mattresses from various price points, including for very small budgets. I don't believe, though, in sacrificing on quality or customer service just because of a low price. If a back pain mattress is on sale, I've noted that, too. Variety: Everyone has a different preference for their mattress, so I've tried to include something for everyone. You'll find a range of firmness levels, and price points; mattresses made from natural or specially engineered materials as well as hybrid mattresses with pocket springs, too. As long as the mattress is designed to alleviate back pain and won't make it worse.

So if you're ready for a good nights' sleep, keep scrolling for our edit of the best mattresses for back pain. But remember, while the best mattresses for back pain are designed to alleviate discomfort and help you get a better night’s sleep, be sure to consult a doctor if your back pain doesn’t seem to improve, gets worse or prevents you from sleeping or going about your regular daily activities.

Shop the best mattresses for back pain