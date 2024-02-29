12 best mattresses to buy right now for an amazing night's sleep

Are you struggling with getting a good night’s sleep? You're not alone. But while there are some factors around sleeping you can't control, there are plenty of steps you can take – one of the most important is that you need to have the best possible mattress for you.
Whether you choose a mattress from the likes of Emma and Simba, or opt for a budget-friendly choice from Ikea or Amazon, a good mattress is crucial not only for getting a night of uninterrupted sleep, but achieving good back health. So if you're waking up feeling unrested and sore in the morning, it could be time to ditch your old mattress and get shopping for one that provides the right support for your body, whether a memory foam, spring mattress or hybrid.
(Note that prices shown are for Double size mattress - other sizes from Single to Super King are available from most retailers we've chosen.)
“Poor sleep can affect every aspect of your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing so getting a good night's sleep is fundamental to a healthy lifestyle," says Dr Ranj, Sleep and Wellness Ambassador for Furniture Village.
The sleep expert recommends sticking to a sleep schedule, avoid use of electronic devices for at least one hour before bed and ensuring that your bedroom is well ventilated and not too hot or stuffy. However, if you still aren’t able to get enough rest, you may need to change your mattress to help solve the root of the issue.
“If you’re uncomfortable, or your pillow and mattress aren’t providing the right support,” says Dr Ranj, “then you’re very unlikely to get a good night’s sleep.”
The average person spends an estimated 33 years of their life in bed - so when you think about it, it's crucial you get the right mattress to suit your needs. Factors which you may need to consider: are you a front or back sleeper, do you have allergies, do you struggle with back pain, do you have a different stature to your bed partner?
How do I know when I need a new mattress?
Even if your mattress was perfect when you bought it, remember that over a span of eight to ten years it will decline in its support, so you should definitely consider replacing it after this time. Tell tale signs that you need a new mattress include squeaky springs, dipping in the middle and worn fabric.
If you're waking up with aches or pains - or if you feel unrested and as if you haven't slept well - this could also be an indicator that your mattress is no longer meeting your needs. Remember that if you've put on or lost weight or have encountered health problems, you may need a different mattress that offers a different kind of support.
Which type of mattress is best for sleeping?
There are so many different options – including memory foam, spring systems, hybrids, quilted gel and pressure relief foam, to name a few. This bedroom essential is a big investment, but your health is at stake so don't cut corners – plus if you think about it logically, a £600 mattress works out at £1.64 per night over the span of ten years – you can't argue with that price!
Which level of mattress firmness is best?
A good mattress needs to support your body in a neutral position - in which your spine has a good curvature and your body is in proper alignment. If a mattress is too firm it can push on the main pressure points - namely the buttocks, heels, shoulders, and head - and put your body out of alignment. The same, but in reverse can be said of a mattress that is too soft, and lets them flop back. Both scenarios can lead to waking up with aches and pains. Generally, a medium firmness suits most people best, and remember a mattress can be softened with a foam topper if you find it too firm.
What type of mattress is best for back pain?
If you suffer from back pain, you may want to look into buying a memory foam or latex mattress. These are often thought to be the best options for back pain, since they cushion pressure points and conform to your body, while supporting your spine and keeping it aligned. Most back pain from sleeping comes from your mattress not providing adequate support to your body through the night and causing your spine to become misaligned.
What If I don’t like the mattress after I've tried it?
Shopping online is hard, but don’t worry if you’re not a fan of the mattress when it arrives, despite the great reviews. A lot of the top UK mattress manufacturers now offer free trials so you can see if the particular mattress is the right one for you. So for example, an 100-night trial means that if you decide you don't like the mattress once the 100 days are up you can send it back and get a refund.
Which size mattress do I need?
The size of mattress you need will depend on the size of your bed frame. Make sure you measure your bed frame before you order your mattress. You want to have a little space between the mattress and the bed frame so you can tuck in blankets when you make the bed, but not too much, or your mattress will move around during the night and disturb your sleep.
What is a pocket sprung mattress?
A pocket sprung mattress features hundreds - or thousands - or individual pocket springs. This type of mattress provides good individual support and is a good option when two sleeping partners have different statures or body types. There are several different spring counts available, ranging from 600 to as high as 2500 or more.
What is memory foam?
Memory foam, or viscoelastic foam is one of the most common materials used in mattresses. It recovers its shape - softening when you lie on it but will return to its original shape when you get up. It's been used for the last 50 years and get this for an interesting piece of trivia - it was originally invented by NASA for use during space launches to ensure the comfort of their astronauts.
What is a hybrid mattress?
A hybrid mattress is a multi-layer mattress that combines more traditional inter spring layers with layers of memory foam, latex or gel. If you choose a hybrid mattress you'll experience multiple benefits - both the pressure relief of the foam layers and the sturdy feel of a classic spring mattress.
How we chose the best mattresses
Warranty: The vast majority of mattress we’ve chosen have solid warranties of 5 years to a lifetime, and in most cases, a good trial period too. I have included a handful of high-rated exceptions for shoppers who need a cheap but good quality mattress ASAP and are willing to take a bit more of a risk in exchange for a very low price.
Verified reviews: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from verified shoppers, and only considered mattresses from reputable retailers and with consistent good ratings for quality and comfort.
Price: We’ve included mattresses from various price points, including for very small budgets. If a mattress is on sale, we’ve noted that, too.
So which mattress will YOU choose? We've rounded up the best option so read on – a good night's sleep is just a click away!
Top-rated mattresses you can buy online now
Emma Medium tension memory foam double mattress
Emma Mattress
Editor's note
"If you’re really focused on back health, the Emma Original mattress is a great option. It's designed with a combo of adaptive foam layers that provide a pressure-relieving sleep foundation to suit all body types – it’s one of John Lewis' bestselling mattresses."
The details
Price: £349 Single - £669 Super King
Shipping from Emma Sleep UK: Dispatched in 5 - 10 working days; Free Delivery and Returns; Free no contact
Trial period: 200 nights
Warranty: 10 years
A great choice for those with allergies, Emma's Original memory foam mattress is a medium-firm bed-in-a-box with a machine washable top cover.
Simba Sleep Hybrid Pro Mattress
Simba Sleep Mattress
Editor's note
"If you're looking for a premium mattress, I can personally say from experience that you can't go wrong with Simba. This seven-layer hybrid mattress combines multiple benefits from cooling to edge-to-edge support (it has 1,000 pocketed barrel springs). Definitely worth the splurge."
The details
Prices: Single £899 - Super King £1,399
Shipping: Free next day delivery
Trial period: 200-night trial
Warranty: 10 years
Simba's best-selling model features multi-layer technology for a comfortable night's sleep, including Simbtex open-cell foam, Simba's unique patented spring-comfort system, and a breathable sleep surface for 'gravity-defying comfort'.
Brook + Wilde Elite mattress
Brook + Wilde Mattress
Editor's note
"Speaking from personal experience, I can say that the Elite mattress from Brook + Wilde is a fantastic choice for those looking for a premium hybrid mattress tailored to suit your individual needs and with top-rate customer service and support. You can choose between soft, medium and firm (I went with medium, with provides the perfect balance of support and sink) – and they even offer to make a bespoke mattress with different preferences on each half if you and your partner can't agree.
"Overall, this is a great mattress which is built to last and it comes with a 10-year guarantee and a 100-night trial period – trust us, though you won’t be wanting to send it back! The whole ordering and delivery process was a great experience and the mattress is comfortable and extremely well made and delivers on its promise of being tailor-made to promote deep restful sleep."
The details
Price: £499.50 Single - £749.50 Super King with code SLEEP (SAVE 50%)
Shipping: Within 4 weeks
Trial period: 200 nights
Warranty: 10-year guarantee
A luxury mattress with eight layers - including memory foam layers and 3,000 pocket springs. The Elite is made to order, and you can choose soft, medium or firm comfort feel.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Mattress
Editor's note
"Nectar stands out for it's 'Forever Warranty' and it's 365-night trial period. And this award-winning option from the mattress brand constantly tops mattress review lists – it’s a memory foam mattress which hugs your body and keeps you cool, which is perfect for the summer months."
The details
Price: Single £380 (WAS £475) - Super King £580 (WAS £725)
Shipping: Free named-day delivery within three working days
Trial period: 365 nights
Warranty: ‘Forever warranty’ for as long as you own your mattress
Nectar's 25cm thick medium firm mattress made from three layers of premium memory foam – which remembers its shape, returning to its original form night after night – is designed for optimal spinal alignment and body support. It's also available in a hybrid design.
SleepSoul Comfort 800 Pocket Mattress
Mattressonline Mattress
Editor's note
"How about a Mattress you don't need to turn? The SleepSoul Comfort 800 is an affordable mattress that's single-side in its design, all you need to do is rotate it from top to bottom every three months or so. It's one of Mattress Online's top 10 picks for 2024."
The details
Price: £179.95 Single - £214.95 King (SAVE 45%)
Shipping: Free one-day delivery
Trial period: 60 nights
Warranty: 10 years
The SleepSoul Comfort 800 features a 2cm layer of reflex foam and 800 individual pocket springs, meaning this mattress responds to your movements for support where your body needs it most. It's also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Dormeo Memory Deluxe Memory Foam Mattress
Dormeo Mattress
"This is definitely one for those who prefer their mattresses on the medium/soft side of the scale – it has double the standard amount of memory foam, offering the most comfortable and supportive night’s sleep imaginable.
And if you’re looking to tick the anti-allergic box this one has you covered – its special anti-bacterial, anti-dust mite and anti-fungal protection create a healthy and hygienic sleep environment."
The details
Price: £439.99 Double - £514.99 King
Shipping: Free Delivery in 7-10 Days
Trial period: 60-night risk-free trial
Warranty: 15 year guarantee
With a 20cm depth, this Dormeo mattress features twice the memory foam of the Classic model, including 16cm of the brand's Ecocell foam, specially designed to not just support your body, but also keep the mattress cool and fresh.
"With a solid trial period and warranty - as well as next-day shipping - a Wayfair mattress is a sensible option at really good prices. Our pick is the 'Murcia' model. It's 1000 individually nested pocket springs are designed to help support your whole body and help ensure that movement on one side of the mattress doesn't affect the other, making it another great choice for those sharing a bed with restless sleepers."
The details
Price: Single £135.99 (SAVE 13%) - £269.99 (SAVE 23%)
Shipping: Next Day Delivery available
Trial period: 100 nights
Warranty: 10 Years
Wayfair Sleep's hypoallergenic hybrid offering has an ergonomic design which combines spring and memory foam for medium-firm support. Ideal for all sleeping positions, it is a good choice hot sleepers, as the breathable design provides air circulation to keep you comfortable, as well as those with back pain.
Kono 3D Hybrid double mattress
Amazon Mattress
Editor's note
"If you're on a very tight budget but still want a quality mattress, check out Amazon's top-rated budget Hybrid mattress, which earns high marks for softness and value for money and has hundreds of five-star reviews. A couple of caveats, though - the trial period is Amazon's standard 30-day return and verified shoppers gave this mattress an under 4-star average for pain relief, so if you're looking for a firm back pain mattress, or one that you'd like to try for a few months before keeping it, this isn't the mattress for you."
The details
Price: £69.98 Single - £82.99 Double
Shipping: Free Amazon delivery
Trial period: Returnable within 30-days of receipt
The Kono hypoallergenic double features memory foam and spring layers, and is delivered vacuum packed, boxed and rolled, for easy delivery and set up.
M&S Natural Plus mattress
Marks & Spencer Mattress
Editor's note
"A great all-rounder, this mattress with 1500 pocket sprung design is luxurious and comfortable and it has an anti-bacterial finish - it's one of Marks & Spencer's top-rated."
The details
Price: Single £449 - Super King £799
Shipping: UK Home delivery - £15; Usually dispatches in 1 week
Trial period: 14 days to return it for a full refund
Warranty: 10-year guarantee
Made from natural fabrics including cotton and lambswool, Marks & Spencer's Natural Plus mattress is a medium-support, no-flip design with individual springs to help reduce movement, making it ideal for couples.
Fogarty Just Right Memory Foam Top Open Coil Mattress
Dunelm Mattress
Editor's note
"If you're a front or back sleeper, and you're not looking to spend a great deal - this medium-firmness hybrid mattress is ideal. While there's no trial period, it does come with a 10-year guarantee, which is great for peace of mind."
The details
Price: £129 Single - £219 Super King
Shipping: Quick delivery (48 hours), or select a day of choice at checkout, £9.95
Trial period: If the mattress is deemed to be faulty within 30 days of receipt, item can be repaired or replaced, or is eligible for refund. Once mattresses have been unwrapped, they cannot be returned unless they are faulty.
Warranty: 10 year Guarantee
Handmade in the UK, this Dunelm medium-firm hybrid mattress features memory foam on top, which moulds to your body's shape, as well as eco-flex filling and edge-to-edge support.
"Yorkshire-based retailer Happy Beds is offering up big savings on beds and mattresses in their sale. This one is among their top-rated, with reviewers giving it the thumbs up for being great value for money and super comfortable. Note though, that there's a shorter return window and the warranty is only five years."
The details
Price: Small Single £259.99 - Super King £519.99 (SAVE 31%)
Shipping: Free delivery; recycling service for old mattresses for certain postcodes
Trial period: 15-day return window
Warranty: 5 years
Hand-crafted in the UK with natural fillings like cashmere, wool and silk, this 3000 Pocket Sprung mattress is a medium-firm to firm, perfect for orthopaedic needs and with a luxury feel.
IKEA VESTERÖY Pocket Sprung Mattress
IKEA Mattress
Editor's note
"Ikea mattresses are a great option if you want a 200cm long mattress and are on a budget - I have one in my home. Pay close attention to the reviews and try the mattress out in store if you can though, as quality can vary. The is a solid choice, and the price has just been lowered by £30."
The details
Shipping: Standard delivery to room of choice, £25. Express delivery available, £30
Trial period: 90 days
Warranty: 10 years
Price: £139 Single - £249 King
Available in Firm and Medium Firm, this Ikea VESTERÖY is 20cm thick and 200cm long. The mattress features individual pocket springs plus a layer of foam.