12 best mattresses to buy right now for an amazing night's sleep

Are you struggling with getting a good night’s sleep? You're not alone. But while there are some factors around sleeping you can't control, there are plenty of steps you can take – one of the most important is that you need to have the best possible mattress for you.

Whether you choose a mattress from the likes of Emma and Simba, or opt for a budget-friendly choice from Ikea or Amazon, a good mattress is crucial not only for getting a night of uninterrupted sleep, but achieving good back health. So if you're waking up feeling unrested and sore in the morning, it could be time to ditch your old mattress and get shopping for one that provides the right support for your body, whether a memory foam, spring mattress or hybrid.

“Poor sleep can affect every aspect of your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing so getting a good night's sleep is fundamental to a healthy lifestyle," says Dr Ranj, Sleep and Wellness Ambassador for Furniture Village.

The sleep expert recommends sticking to a sleep schedule, avoid use of electronic devices for at least one hour before bed and ensuring that your bedroom is well ventilated and not too hot or stuffy. However, if you still aren’t able to get enough rest, you may need to change your mattress to help solve the root of the issue.

“If you’re uncomfortable, or your pillow and mattress aren’t providing the right support,” says Dr Ranj, “then you’re very unlikely to get a good night’s sleep.”

The average person spends an estimated 33 years of their life in bed - so when you think about it, it's crucial you get the right mattress to suit your needs. Factors which you may need to consider: are you a front or back sleeper, do you have allergies, do you struggle with back pain, do you have a different stature to your bed partner?

How do I know when I need a new mattress?

Even if your mattress was perfect when you bought it, remember that over a span of eight to ten years it will decline in its support, so you should definitely consider replacing it after this time. Tell tale signs that you need a new mattress include squeaky springs, dipping in the middle and worn fabric.

If you're waking up with aches or pains - or if you feel unrested and as if you haven't slept well - this could also be an indicator that your mattress is no longer meeting your needs. Remember that if you've put on or lost weight or have encountered health problems, you may need a different mattress that offers a different kind of support.

Which type of mattress is best for sleeping?

There are so many different options – including memory foam, spring systems, hybrids, quilted gel and pressure relief foam, to name a few. This bedroom essential is a big investment, but your health is at stake so don't cut corners – plus if you think about it logically, a £600 mattress works out at £1.64 per night over the span of ten years – you can't argue with that price!

WATCH: Nurse shares top tips for a good night's sleep

Which level of mattress firmness is best?

A good mattress needs to support your body in a neutral position - in which your spine has a good curvature and your body is in proper alignment. If a mattress is too firm it can push on the main pressure points - namely the buttocks, heels, shoulders, and head - and put your body out of alignment. The same, but in reverse can be said of a mattress that is too soft, and lets them flop back. Both scenarios can lead to waking up with aches and pains. Generally, a medium firmness suits most people best, and remember a mattress can be softened with a foam topper if you find it too firm.

What type of mattress is best for back pain?

If you suffer from back pain, you may want to look into buying a memory foam or latex mattress. These are often thought to be the best options for back pain, since they cushion pressure points and conform to your body, while supporting your spine and keeping it aligned. Most back pain from sleeping comes from your mattress not providing adequate support to your body through the night and causing your spine to become misaligned.

What If I don’t like the mattress after I've tried it?

Shopping online is hard, but don’t worry if you’re not a fan of the mattress when it arrives, despite the great reviews. A lot of the top UK mattress manufacturers now offer free trials so you can see if the particular mattress is the right one for you. So for example, an 100-night trial means that if you decide you don't like the mattress once the 100 days are up you can send it back and get a refund.

Which size mattress do I need?

The size of mattress you need will depend on the size of your bed frame. Make sure you measure your bed frame before you order your mattress. You want to have a little space between the mattress and the bed frame so you can tuck in blankets when you make the bed, but not too much, or your mattress will move around during the night and disturb your sleep.

What is a pocket sprung mattress?

A pocket sprung mattress features hundreds - or thousands - or individual pocket springs. This type of mattress provides good individual support and is a good option when two sleeping partners have different statures or body types. There are several different spring counts available, ranging from 600 to as high as 2500 or more.

What is memory foam?

Memory foam, or viscoelastic foam is one of the most common materials used in mattresses. It recovers its shape - softening when you lie on it but will return to its original shape when you get up. It's been used for the last 50 years and get this for an interesting piece of trivia - it was originally invented by NASA for use during space launches to ensure the comfort of their astronauts.

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress is a multi-layer mattress that combines more traditional inter spring layers with layers of memory foam, latex or gel. If you choose a hybrid mattress you'll experience multiple benefits - both the pressure relief of the foam layers and the sturdy feel of a classic spring mattress.

How we chose the best mattresses

The vast majority of mattress we’ve chosen have solid warranties of 5 years to a lifetime, and in most cases, a good trial period too. I have included a handful of high-rated exceptions for shoppers who need a cheap but good quality mattress ASAP and are willing to take a bit more of a risk in exchange for a very low price. Verified reviews: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from verified shoppers, and only considered mattresses from reputable retailers and with consistent good ratings for quality and comfort.

Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from verified shoppers, and only considered mattresses from reputable retailers and with consistent good ratings for quality and comfort. Price: We’ve included mattresses from various price points, including for very small budgets. If a mattress is on sale, we’ve noted that, too.

So which mattress will YOU choose? We've rounded up the best option so read on – a good night's sleep is just a click away!

