16 uni essentials to shop for September 2024

Returning to university this September or starting for the very first time? You probably already have an extensive shopping list of all the uni essentials you need, so I'm here to help with some recommendations.

Whether you're going into halls or a house, there's a good chance you won't have much space, so you'll probably be looking for clever storage solutions as well as all of your uni kitchen essentials and bedroom items, plus those little extras that make it feel like a home.

University essentials shopping dos and don'ts

Not sure where to start? Recent graduate and HELLO!'s Editorial Assistant Iona MacRobert, has some tips...

Do: Buy your own set of kitchen appliances. If you are living in halls then you likely won’t have this provided for you. Once settled into your flat, people might start to share items but it is a safer bet to have your own equipment that you can also re-use for second year.

Buy your own set of kitchen appliances. If you are living in halls then you likely won't have this provided for you. Once settled into your flat, people might start to share items but it is a safer bet to have your own equipment that you can also re-use for second year.

Make your room cosy. At university you do spend a lot of time in your room, so it is important to create a space that suits you. I always have fairy lights up and candles lit (if allowed) to make a calmer atmosphere.

Forget very essential items. These things are laundry baskets, adaptors, a lamp, loo roll, hangers, storage boxes and stationery. I am terrible at remembering this stuff and prioritised buying clothes or decorations!

How I chose these uni essentials

Student-approved: It's a while since I was at uni, so these essentials come approved by a recent graduate.

Price: To keep it true student style, everything in this edit is either very affordable or an investment that will last beyond your uni years.

Versatility: I've chosen items that will suit a wide range of tastes and decor styles.

Dusk Portofino Waffle Duvet Cover From £25 (save 50%) at Dusk Editor's Note: Chic and cosy bedding is a must, and at £25, Dusk's Portofino Waffle cover is such a bargain. Made from 100% luxury cotton, it feels as soft as it looks. Add a set of pillow covers for £10.

M&S Finn Table Lamp £25 at M&S Editor's Note: This metal lamp from M&S comes in four stylish matte colours from blush to sage green. With its angled head, it's perfect for both a desk or bedside table.



Printed Laundry Bag £14.99 at H&M Editor's Note: Made from woven fabric with a cool motif design, H&M's laundry bag also features two handles and a drawstring closure, which is ideal if you're carrying it to and from a laundry room.



YUYU Pure Cotton Waffle Hot Water Bottle £45 at Fenwick $35.99 at QVC US A student says: "Freshers quickly turns into winter and halls can get super cold! I went to university in Norwich which is freezing by November time. I have this extra-long water bottle (which is sustainably-made) from YUYU. It is a life saver as it is so big so lasts for longer!"

Editor's Note: An extra long hot water bottle is an investment as you can use it for all three years, and wrap it around yourself whenever you're cold, not just in bed. It's ideal if you get cold easily and want to avoid any disagreements about heating bills when you're in a uni house.



Argos Home 20 Piece Kitchen Essentials Starter Set £20 (save £10) at Argos Editor's Note: If you're truly starting from scratch, this Argos starter kit has all of the kitchen basics you need for your big move. It includes two frying pans, a saucepan, plus all of the cutlery and utensils you'll need. It even comes with a one-year guarantee.

John Lewis ANYDAY Quick-Dry Towels From £5 at John Lewis Editor's Note: These super soft quick-dry towels from John Lewis are a total bargain at just £5 for a hand towel and £9 for a bath towel. They come in blue, white, grey or steel.



Status Heated Clothes Airer £37.49 at Amazon $120.99 at Amazon US Editor's Note: Another winner if your housemates don't want to turn the heating on, there's no space in your halls dryers or you just need to dry your clothes quickly before a lecture or night out. This is the cheapest heated clothes rail I've found and it's a worthy investment.



Amazon Basics Non-Slip Velvet Hangers £11.99 at Amazon $22.94 at Amazon US Editor's Note: Whether you have a wardrobe or a clothes rail - don't forget your hangers. This bestselling Amazon set comes in several different shades and the velvet material prevents clothes from falling off as well as saving space and looking chic.



Stanley Quencher Flow State Tumbler £45 at John Lewis A student says: "Having a reusable water bottle saves so much money on campus when you're running from class to class."

Editor's Note: From your lecture hall to the gym or even your halls room, keep your drinks cold for up to 12 hours with this Stanley tumbler. It has a built-in leak-proof flip straw and folding handle - and it now comes in Barbie pink.



COSORI Small Air Fryer 2L £69.99 at Amazon $49.99 (save 17%) at Amazon US Editor's Note: Air fryers are quicker, easier and cheaper to use than a standard oven. This one is 2L, which makes it the perfect size to make food for one or two people and comes with all the newest tech, like an LED Touch-control Display. Make everything from chunky chips to chicken wings.

Etsy Retro Posters £7.11 at Etsy $7.49 at Etsy US A student says: "Most halls come with a very plain pin board that can be a bit bleak to look at. I would order some fun designs to decorate the wall! There are lots on Etsy."

Editor's Note: These retro posters are perfect to brighten up your bedroom or kitchen. Put them in frames or add to your pinboard.



Papier Academic Diary £22 at Papier £32 at Papier US A student says: "I don’t know how you can go through university without a diary. There are loads of daily planners online and just something that organises each day is perfect!"

Editor's Note: Running from August 2024 - July 2023, this academic planner from Papier was made with uni in mind. It includes both weekly and monthly overviews, as well as pages for goals, to-do lists, key dates & notes of gratitude. There's even finance and deadline trackers. It's available in 11 different colours and can be customised with your name.



Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera £74 at Amazon $69 at Amazon US Editor's Note: Polaroid pictures are one of the easiest and most fun ways to decorate your halls or uni house. Plus it's a great way to keep hold of your memories for years to come.



£6 at Dunelm Editor's Note: Make your room feel extra cosy with these rattan string lights from Dunelm. They're battery operated, and at just £6 you won't be precious about them.



Anker Bluetooth Speaker £18.99 (save 20%) at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon US A student says: "This is the exact mini speaker I had! It is really useful for playing music in the kitchen before going out in the evening and it’s portable enough to take to another flat."

Editor's Note: Compact and lightweight, this portable Bluetooth speaker was made for a uni house. Plus, it has an impressive bassy sound and a 15-hour battery life.

