I bought the white Prada lookalike slingback shoes from Mango and they're so comfy

I'm always on the lookout for expensive looking shoes without a hefty price tag, and I was so pleased when I found these beauties from my nearest Mango.

It's no secret that Zara gets a lot of love for stylish shoes, and while I love Zara, don't sleep on Mango. Trust me, Mango might not be your first thought for decent shoes, but I really rate them. A couple of years ago I bought the Gucci lookalike shoes (remember the crystal slingbacks?) and to be quite honest, I wish I'd bought five pairs of them because they are the comfiest shoes I own.

When I saw the new version - a gorgeous pair of winter white Prada lookalikes - I had to try them on, and then when I discovered they had 40% off, well, they were mine.

© Leanne Bayley Let me introduce you to my new favourite shoes

You might think white shoes for winter? Well, trust me on this. You'll be wearing these all year round. And the white is a soft white, so perfect if you're trying to go for the Cameron Diaz neutrals vibe from The Holiday.

© Leanne Bayley I love the shoes with white too!

Prada shoes obviously have a huge difference - the Prada logo on the front - and this has a metal triangle design, so I don't think they look like 'replicas' but the metal design just adds a point of interest to the shoes, and gives them an added touch of luxury.

I knew as soon as I saw them that the Mango shoe designer had Prada shoes on the vision board, they just look very similar to the £890 luxury pair. If I had that kind of cash to splurge on shoes, I would. But Mango's are a great alternative, and the price was too good to pass up on.

If you're after a pair in an autumnal pair, with a higher heel, you can have this pair here but they are full price.

If it's Gucci vibes you're after, you'll need to see the cream slingbacks that have just landed on the Mango website with their crystal horsebit-style design.

My new shoes are very comfortable and I plan to style them with my straight leg jeans, a simple white tee and a navy pinstripe blazer. The vibe I'm going for is Margot Robbie off for lunch with friends. Or I may wear them with my leopard print jeans, and go for a look similar to this street style star.

© Claudio Lavenia Emili Sindlev spotted during fashion week teaming her white heels with leopard print and baby pink

I would say they are true to size - I'm a 36 in most shoes, and that's the size I bought. The sling back is comfortable on the foot, and unlike other footwear brands, it doesn't slip down.

With these beauties being on sale, I definitely wouldn't sleep on this purchase.