I tried on Mango's viral barn jacket and the verdict is officially in

I think I have to start by telling you that I'm not a barn jacket kind of girl. In fact, I had to Google what a barn jacket was when I saw all the influencers on Instagram and TikTok telling me it was the jacket of the season. Apparently a barn jacket will go perfectly with burgundy, the other huge trend for fall. Honestly, it's tough to keep up.

I don't really do beige, I don't do utility coats, and I don't have a wardrobe that suits owning a barn coat. So, why then, do I now own one? In the name of research for this article I decided to try on the trending barn jacket from Mango - and well, I was instantly sold and took it straight to the cash till to pay. This job actually costs me money - and no, sadly, I can't expense my lack of willpower.

I filmed a little video of me in the trending Mango barn jacket - watch it below. Side note: Mango has the best fitting rooms out of the entire high-street.

As you can hopefully see, the barn jacket gave me the cool factor, and elevated my outfit that consisted of a pair of straight-leg jeans, Cos heavyweight T-shirt and Adidas trainers. Pretty boring, really. But as soon as I had on the barn jacket I looked ready for action. Some might say I look ready for a shift down the farm, but those people just don't understand fashion, ok.

I felt like a cross between Beth Dutton from Yellowstone (the barn jacket would look very cool over one of her floral mini dresses) and Claudia Winkleman from The Traitors. We all know how popular Claudia's fashion was on the show, and I could totally see her roaming around the castle grounds wearing this barn jacket.

What exactly is a barn jacket?

A barn jacket is a type of rugged, durable outerwear originally designed for use in farming or outdoor work. By design it usually has a boxy, relaxed fit and is made from heavy materials like canvas, cotton, or twill, often with a quilted or flannel lining for warmth.

It's all about the collar on a barn jacket, as they usually feature a corduroy or leather collar, large front pockets, and sometimes button or snap closures.

Where did the barn jacket trend come from?

Well, some might say they've never gone out of style! But in fact, this is a trend that's come from the runway, but of course. Miuccia Prada sent models down the Prada spring/summer 24 catwalks wearing barn jackets with evening wear. Will I wear mine with sequins? I'll certainly give it a try.

Celebrities wearing the barn jacket

Look at how Alexa Chung styled her barn jacket while at Glastonbury - she looks cool in everything! I'll definitely be trying out this look while the sun's still out.

© Dave Benett Alexa Chung is seen on day one of Glastonbury festival wearing her vintage Barbour jacket

The Mango barn jacket verdict

Let's talk sizing. I'm typically a size 12/14 in a jacket with this kind of fit. Or a size large, if that helps. I had heard on one of the many Instagram videos I'd seen about this jacket that it came oversized, so I decided to try on a small. I don't really like super oversized fits on me as I'm only 5ft3, and I don't like to look like I'm drowning in material.

I am super happy with the size small on me. I decided to take it home because I love wearing trainers these days and this kind of casual, functional fashion item suits styling with trainers or flat boots.

I really like the colour of this barn jacket, beige can be a little draining on some skin colours, but I thought it was quite flattering, especially with my blonde hair.

All in all, I'm going to keep this jacket as it's not too expensive. There are others on the market (I'll share them below!), but a lot of them are a lot more expensive and I wouldn't want to spend too much on something that's not my usual style. If money were no object I'd be shopping The Row’s slouchy Frank jacket or Toteme’s quilted barn jacket.

© Leanne Bayley I'm a barn jacket girlie now

Best barn jackets to shop right now

Everlane Barn Jacket © Everlane £189 AT EVERLANE $179 AT EVERLANE US Editor's Note: How chic is this barn jacket from Everlane? I love that it comes in black as well - just in case the 'cornstalk' shade isn't for you. Verified Review: "This jacket exceeds my expectations. It is stylish and comfortable and works both with jeans and dress pants."



Cos Barn Jacket © Cos £200 AT COS BOOKMARK FOR USA Editor's Note: This is the other barn jacket going viral on TikTok and Instagram. Cos is always great at taking trends and making them look cool. This one is more expensive but if it's a jacket you believe you'll get a lot of wear from, it would be a great investment.

& Other Stories Barn Jacket © & Other Stories £165 AT & OTHER STORIES Editor's Note: This loose-fit duffle jacket has been designed with a turn-down collar, gold-toned fireman clasps and two patch pockets. Super stylish, and a nice take on the barn jacket trend.

